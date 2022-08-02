SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside claims top spot in NAIA preseason football poll, Northwestern ranks third

3 GPAC teams make Top 25

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University football team saw itself at the top of the NAIA preseason poll Monday. They were among three GPAC teams to make the Top 25.

The Mustangs are the defending national champions, as they went 14-0 throughout the 2021 season. They defeated Grand View in the national championship last fall to clinch another title.

Some of the significant returners on Morningside's roster includes quarterback Joe Dolincheck, wide receiver Austin Johnson, defensive back Jamal Jones and linebacker Jalen Portis.

Northwestern, meanwhile, was placed third in the same poll.

Northwestern has made it to the NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS) Semifinals for back-to-back seasons for the first time since the program achieved four straight semifinal appearances from 1982 to 1985.

Head coach Matt McCarty returns 18 starters on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in 2022, including All-Americans in wide receiver Cade Moser, defensive back Noah Van’t Hof and linebacker Parker Fryar.

Rounding out the top-five of the poll are Grand View (Iowa) at No. 2, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 4, and Marian (Ind.) at No. 5.

Dordt also made the list at No. 21. The Defenders went 7-3 in 2021, and they closed the season out with wins over Briar Cliff and Jamestown.

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

Van Dyke commits to Concordia

SIOUX CITY — East High School rising senior Brandt Van Dyke took to Twitter on Sunday to announce he committed to play for Concordia following his time with the Black Raiders.

The 6-foot-8 forward was fourth in scoring last season for the Black Raiders at 9.9 points a game. Van Dyke averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Van Dyke averaged 4.2 rebounds a game.

The Bulldogs went 28-7 last season and was an NAIA national quarterfinalist.

Gengler wins game for Small West

MASON CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan senior Kaleb Gengler was the winning pitcher Sunday during the All-Star Series for the Small West baseball team.

Gengler also scored a run with a sacrifice fly.

Bahrke adds Anderson to staff

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern College cross country and track and field coach Scott Bahrke has announced the addition of Sarah Anderson to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

“We are very excited to have Sarah joining our coaching staff,” noted Bahrke. “She is a strong woman of faith and will help us care for each member of our cross country team and distance crew.”

Anderson competed for the Raider cross country and track teams from 2014-2018. On the track, she was a 2018 NAIA All-American and school-record holder in the 3000m, and was also a GPAC Champion in the 3000m and 5000m. In cross country, Anderson earned 2017 All-GPAC honors and was among the Raider student-athletes who competed at the 2017 NAIA Cross Country Championships.

“I absolutely loved my experience as a student-athlete at Northwestern College, and I am humbled to have this opportunity to help equip current students for success in their athletic careers, academics, and walk with Christ,” commented Anderson.

A native of Story City, Iowa, Anderson is a 2018 Northwestern graduate with a degree in Biology and is currently working toward a master’s degree in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine at the University of Western States (Ore.). She is married to her husband, Kyle, who was a member of the Raider cross country and track teams from 2012-2016.

USD gets two preseason All-Americans

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota seniors Alex Jensen and Dalton Godfrey have been named to the STATS Perform FCS Preseason All-America team announced Monday. The Missouri Valley Football Conference leads all others with 22 selections to the team.

Godfrey is a returning all-American and academic all-American long snapper from Cedar Falls, Iowa. He is a four-year starter and a two-time all-MVFC honoree. Last year, he helped Brady Schutt set the program record for career punting average while also assisting Mason Lorber on 10 consecutive field goal makes and 13 overall. Godfrey will be working with a new punter and place kicker this season.

Jensen has been the Coyotes’ starting left tackle for 28 consecutive games dating back to the start of the 2019 season. He hails from Plymouth, Minnesota, and is a returning all-MVFC pick from last year.

Jensen aided an offense that averaged 27 points last year and ranked 32nd nationally in rushing at 170 yards per game. He was named Valley Offensive Lineman of the Week last year following USD’s 353-yard rushing effort in a road win at Cal Poly, the most by USD in the Bob Nielson era.

South Dakota begins fall practice Thursday.

The Coyotes’ season opener is Sept. 3 at Kansas State.