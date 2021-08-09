SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside football edges Northwestern in GPAC poll

VERMILLION, S.D. – Three matches against NCAA tourney teams in 2020 highlight the 2021 South Dakota volleyball schedule released Monday by head coach Leanne Williamson.

The Coyotes’ 30-match schedule includes eight non-conference matches against teams that finished the abbreviated spring season with RPI’s in the top 100. Eleven of the 12 non-conference foes finished with a winning record during an NCAA season that was entirely pushed to the spring for most of the Division I teams in the nation.

South Dakota fashioned a 15-7 overall record in 2020 and won the Summit League tournament championship to earn the program’s second NCAA Division I tournament berth in the last three seasons.

“We are very excited about this schedule,” Williamson said. “This is the most challenging schedule that South Dakota volleyball will have ever played, but I know that this team is prepared for the challenge."

NCAA tourney teams in Louisville, Missouri and Creighton dot the schedule this fall while the Coyotes will open the season against the Big Ten’s Northwestern Wildcats for the second time in the last four seasons. That’s three teams from Power Five conferences on this fall’s schedule.