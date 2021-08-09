SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside football edges Northwestern in GPAC poll

M'side leads GPAC football poll
SIOUX CITY — The Great Plains Athletic Conference has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for the 2021 season. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. The GPAC will add a football team this year with Mount Marty officially starting play.
Northwestern finished as the 2020 NAIA Runner-up.
Morningside advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series and was the 2019 and 2018 NAIA National Champions. The Mustangs totaled 98 points and eight (8) first place votes.
The Mustangs open the season Sept. 4 at home against Concordia.
Northwestern was picked second with 83 points and three (3) first place vote. The Mustangs' season-opener falls on Aug. 28 at Presentation.
Dordt was picked third with 82 points and Midland was fourth with 73. Concordia rounded out the Top 5 with 62 points.
Briar Cliff was picked to finish 10th with 19 points, just ahead of the Lancers' 13. The Chargers open the season Aug. 28 at Waldorf to start the Shane LaDage Era.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
USD releases VB schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. – Three matches against NCAA tourney teams in 2020 highlight the 2021 South Dakota volleyball schedule released Monday by head coach Leanne Williamson.
The Coyotes’ 30-match schedule includes eight non-conference matches against teams that finished the abbreviated spring season with RPI’s in the top 100. Eleven of the 12 non-conference foes finished with a winning record during an NCAA season that was entirely pushed to the spring for most of the Division I teams in the nation.
South Dakota fashioned a 15-7 overall record in 2020 and won the Summit League tournament championship to earn the program’s second NCAA Division I tournament berth in the last three seasons.
“We are very excited about this schedule,” Williamson said. “This is the most challenging schedule that South Dakota volleyball will have ever played, but I know that this team is prepared for the challenge."
NCAA tourney teams in Louisville, Missouri and Creighton dot the schedule this fall while the Coyotes will open the season against the Big Ten’s Northwestern Wildcats for the second time in the last four seasons. That’s three teams from Power Five conferences on this fall’s schedule.
South Dakota will take part in non-conference tournaments in Greeley, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, and Wichita, Kansas, as well as hosting the South Dakota Classic.
WSC VB pegged 5th in NSIC poll
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Wayne State College volleyball team is tied for fifth in the 2021 NSIC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Monday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Wildcat sophomore outside hitter Kelsie Cada was tabbed at Wayne State’s "Player to Watch" in the NSIC this season.
Wayne State received 169 points in voting conducted by league coaches and was tied with Winona State for fifth in the 16-team coaches’ poll. The Wildcats return two starters from their 2019 team that was 24-7 overall and 14-6 in the NSIC as the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.