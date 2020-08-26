SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside football voted as first in preseason GPAC poll

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College football team was picked atop the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll, released Wednesday.
The Mustangs received 81 poll points and nine of the ten first-place votes. Northwestern College was second (73 points – one first-place option) with Dordt University and Midland University tying for third (60 points apiece).
Briar Cliff was tabbed at fifth with 44 points.
Morningside and Northwestern open the season against each other at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Briar Cliff starts the season at home that same day against Jamestown, while Dordt travels to Midland.
Northwestern leads GPAC volleyball poll
SIOUX CITY — Northwestern College tallied 117 points and was picked first in the 2020 GPAC preseason coaches' volleyball poll. The Red Raiders garnered nine of the twelve first place votes.
The University of Jamestown was picked second in the poll with 102 points and a pair of first place votes. Concordia was picked third with 97 points, while Midland came in fourth with 92 points and one first place vote.
Northwestern was the GPAC regular season champion in 2019 with a record of 16-0 and a 32-2 overall record.
Dordt came in fifth with 85 points; Morningside was seventh (55) and Briar Cliff 11th (32).
USD's Schutt named to punter list
AUGUSTA, Ga. — South Dakota punter Brady Schutt is one of 22 players named to the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Pre-Season Watch List, announced by Augusta Sports Council.
Schutt, a senior from Orange City, Iowa, was the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019. He finished fourth in the FCS with a 45.1-yard average and has a 42.5-yard career punting average in three seasons for the Coyotes.
Schutt had 19 punts of 50 yards or more in 2019 and pinned 17 of his 57 kicks inside the 20. As a unit, the Coyotes ranked seventh nationally in net punting with a 40.1-yard average.
In addition to earning first-team honors from the Valley last season, he was also named to the 2019 MVFC All-Academic Team.
The 2020 watch list was compiled based on the 2019 FCS Punter of the Year watch list, the 2019 all-conference teams, the 2019 all-American teams and the 2020 preseason all-conference teams. The FCS Punter of the Year Award winner will be voted on by the FCS Punter of the Year/Ray Guy Award Committee.
