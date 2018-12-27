Morningside in top 15 of Sports Director's Cup standings
SIOUX CITY -- Behind a recent NAIA football national championship, Morningside College found itself among the top 15 of the recent Learfield Sports’ Director’s Cup standings.
Morningside has 175 points, tied for 13th with Central Methodist University. The Mustangs also earned 50 from women’s volleyball for a 17th-place finish and 25 from men’s soccer for a similar effort.
Southern Oregon’s 286-point mark led the fall standings. Rocky Mountain College of Montana was second (258).
Hamilton Bar and Grill to host Iowa State watch party
SIOUX CITY --Hamilton Bar and Grill on 1790 Hamilton Boulevard is hosting a watch party for Iowa State's Alamo Bowl football game against Washington State on Friday.
Kick-off is at 8 p.m. and the party room is reserved for Cyclone fans and their friends.
Morningside bowlers compete in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Head coach Steve Gonshorowski’s Morningside College men’s and women’s bowling squads each played in two tournaments in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 17-20.
The Mustangs’ women’s team produced a fifth-place finish at the Collegiate Shootout and was within the top 15 at the Glen Carlson Invitational, taking 13th. Morningside’s men found themselves among the best 20 in each case, placing 20th at the Carlson tourney and ending 18th at the Shootout.
Morningside’s men totaled 9540 pins over six regular games and four Baker editions in the Collegiate Shootout, led by senior Tanner Hansel and junior Matthew Hystad, who ended with averages of 201.8 and 198.3, respectively.
Hansel began the four days of competition compiling a team-best 208.8 average at the Carlson meet which put him among the top 40 and guided an 8757 final for the Mustangs.
On the women’s side, Morningside registered 7715 pins at the Carlson tournament, as junior Cassandra Huiras had a 34th-place 179.67, and junior Emma Sonier was right behind her classmate with a 39th-place 177.56.
At the Shootout, Sonier came back with a 185 average, while senior Haley Matthes (188.7) and sophomore Madison LeGrand (182.2) helped fuel a 5390 team effort.