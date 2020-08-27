SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside men's soccer picked second in GPAC preseason poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morningside, BCU go 2, 3 in soccer poll

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men's soccer team was picked second with 112 points and two first place votes in Thursday's Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer preseason poll, while Briar Cliff and Midland were tied for third with 93 points.

In 2019, Morningside won the GPAC regular season title with a record of 10-1 last fall and posted an overall record of 18-4. Hastings — which is the preseason favorite — won the GPAC Postseason Tournament, and it was third in the regular season with a record of 9-2 and overall record of 20-3-3. Midland was the regular season runner up.

The Northwestern Red Raiders were picked sixth (74 points) and Dordt was ninth (37).

Midland leads women's soccer poll

SIOUX CITY — Midland University totaled 142 points for first place in the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Women's Soccer Coaches' Poll. The Warriors garnered ten of thirteen first place votes. Midland qualified for the NAIA National Championship and ended with a 17-2-2 record in 2019.