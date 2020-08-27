SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside men's soccer picked second in GPAC preseason poll

Morningside, BCU go 2, 3 in soccer poll
SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men's soccer team was picked second with 112 points and two first place votes in Thursday's Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer preseason poll, while Briar Cliff and Midland were tied for third with 93 points.
In 2019, Morningside won the GPAC regular season title with a record of 10-1 last fall and posted an overall record of 18-4. Hastings — which is the preseason favorite — won the GPAC Postseason Tournament, and it was third in the regular season with a record of 9-2 and overall record of 20-3-3. Midland was the regular season runner up.
The Northwestern Red Raiders were picked sixth (74 points) and Dordt was ninth (37).
Midland leads women's soccer poll
SIOUX CITY — Midland University totaled 142 points for first place in the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Women's Soccer Coaches' Poll. The Warriors garnered ten of thirteen first place votes. Midland qualified for the NAIA National Championship and ended with a 17-2-2 record in 2019.
The University of Jamestown was picked second with 127 points and one first place vote. Hastings, who also qualified for the NAIA tournament last season, was picked third with 124 points and two first place votes. Briar Cliff was picked fourth with 113 points.
Dordt was fifth with 90, and Northwestern had 80 points, good for seventh.
Morningside was eighth with 72 points.
Amundson wins Two Rivers title
DAKOTA DUNES — Britni Amundson won the Two Rivers Ladies Club Championship on Wednesday, as she carded an 18-hole score of 81.
Amundson had a 39 on the front nine, then scored 42 on the final nine holes.
Betty Rettenmaier was second with a score of 84.
Other flight winners included Nancy Knudsen (90), Corliss Bianchini (99), Jalene Kuiken (100) and Janine Chartier (109).
