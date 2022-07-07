SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside names Erin Baker as new dance coach

M'side names Baker dance coach

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University Athletic Director Jim Sykes announced Thursday that Erin Baker will be the next head coach for dance for the Mustangs. Baker is a Morningside alumnus and was Morningside's first NAIA All-American in dance.

Baker has served as head coach for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Dazzler dance team for the last nine years, choreographing routines that have led to team successes at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association's annual competition. She is also president of the board for the Siouxland Civic Dance Association.

"I'm so excited to be back at Morningside and have the opportunity to again be part of a program that means so much to me," said coach Baker.

Iowa State tabs Joens as AoY

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball’s Ashley Joens has been named Iowa State Athletics’ 2021-22 Celia Barquin Arozamena Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year.

Joens concluded her fourth season as a Cyclone averaging 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also connected on a career-best 91 triples, while shooting a career-best 37.6 percent from beyond-the-arc. Joens’ standout season helped lead the Cyclones to a 28-7 overall record, breaking the program record for wins in a season. Iowa State’s 13 Big 12 conference wins also set a new record. The Cyclones capped their season with a trip to the Sweet 16, the program’s first since 2010.

The Iowa City native continued to leave her mark in the Cyclone record books, cementing herself as the most prolific scorer in Iowa State history with 2,369 career points, making her the program’s all-time leading scorer. Joens is also climbing the Big 12 record books, ranking seventh in league history in points scored. Joens reinforced her legacy further by announcing she would return in 2022-23, utilizing her extra year of eligibility.

In addition to her scoring acumen, Joens is also a strong rebounder, she led the team for the third-straight season in rebounds, averaging 8.5 per game. Her 1,081 career boards sits third all-time at ISU.

Joens has become a staple within Iowa State, but also has made a name for herself nationally and now internationally. She turned heads over her four-year career and was named the first back-to-back Cheryl Miller Award winner, honoring the nation’s best small forward. Additionally she earned AP Second-Team All-America honors this season and became the second Cyclone ever to earn a spot on the WBCA All-America Team.

Earlier this summer, Joens represented Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Belgium.