SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside names two new coaches

Morningside names new coaches

SIOUX CITY — Morningside announced on Thursday that Alex Struck and Addison Mertler as the new head coaches in men's and women's tennis and men's volleyball.

Struck will lead the men's and women's tennis programs. He is no stranger to the Mustang family, as he was a four-year team member and captain as an undergraduate, part of a playing resume in which he also held the single-season victory record at one point. Struck earned All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors in 2015 (singles) and 2013 (doubles) along with gaining two Daktronics National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Scholar-Athlete awards and a Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) college division academic at-large selection.

"Things have come full circle," Struck said. "I was able to have a wonderful collegiate student-athlete experience, and now I'm getting to coach at Morningside, too. I often wondered what it would be like and even hoped I'd had the opportunity to come back. It's a great situation working with so many people I knew from my undergraduate time and building two programs."