SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside names two new coaches

Morningside names new coaches
SIOUX CITY — Morningside announced on Thursday that Alex Struck and Addison Mertler as the new head coaches in men's and women's tennis and men's volleyball.
Struck will lead the men's and women's tennis programs. He is no stranger to the Mustang family, as he was a four-year team member and captain as an undergraduate, part of a playing resume in which he also held the single-season victory record at one point. Struck earned All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors in 2015 (singles) and 2013 (doubles) along with gaining two Daktronics National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Scholar-Athlete awards and a Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) college division academic at-large selection.
"Things have come full circle," Struck said. "I was able to have a wonderful collegiate student-athlete experience, and now I'm getting to coach at Morningside, too. I often wondered what it would be like and even hoped I'd had the opportunity to come back. It's a great situation working with so many people I knew from my undergraduate time and building two programs."
Before returning to Morningside, Struck was head coach at Le Mars High School. The Bulldogs experienced impressive successes under his tutelage. They went 12-2, advanced to the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 1A state quarterfinals, and picked up a pair of third-place team marks at the Missouri River Conference and district tournaments.
Mertler will guide the men's volleyball program. He was previously on the coaching staff of fellow GPAC school Dordt University serving as an assistant coach for both the men's and women's programs. While part of the Defenders' fledgling men's and highly successful women's programs, he obtained a Master's degree in the field of Athletic Leadership.
The Boca Raton, Fla. native's collegiate playing career was in the navy and gold of Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wis., where he made his mark in the Muskies' record books as a setter, setting the career assists mark at 2,554, with all four of his seasons ranking among the top 10 in school history. He also registered in the top five in career digs and aces.
Alec Still recognized by Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Alec Still of Moville is one of more than 130 University of Iowa student-athletes have been named to the 2021 Spring Academic All-Big Ten team. The list includes student-athletes from baseball (17), men's golf (4), women's golf (8), rowing (35), softball (12), men's tennis (6), women's tennis (8), men's track and field (20), and women's track and field (29).
Still, a senior who is a member of Iowa's men's track and field program, is majoring in enterprise leadership.
Five Iowa teams - baseball, softball, rowing, men's tennis and women's golf - achieved school-record totals for number of student-athletes honored. 2021 is the second straight season that the softball program set a record; men's tennis tied the record it set in 2008.
A total of 2,445 students competing in spring and at-large sports were honored, including 240 in baseball, 184 in softball, 340 in women's rowing, 92 in men's and 94 in women's golf, 170 in men's and 176 in women's lacrosse, 91 in men's and 92 in women's tennis, 286 in men's and 397 in women's track and field and 89 in men's (representing fencing, rifle and pistol, rowing and volleyball) and 194 in women's (representing bowling, fencing, ice hockey, lightweight rowing, rifle and pistol, sand volleyball, synchronized swimming and water polo) at-large sports.