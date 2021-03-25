SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside, Northwestern earn men's basketball All-Americans

The trade deadline has come and gone. And now, playoff pushes can really begin.

Miami, Denver, the Clippers, Portland, Dallas, Boston and Atlanta were likely among the teams feeling convinced that they improved on deadline day after a flurry of moves Thursday, though the best player — at least this season — might have been landed by the Chicago Bulls. They got All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic from Orlando, a move that ushered in the start of a big-time rebuild by the Magic.

“Anytime you trade a player like Nikola, it is a tough decision to make," Magic President Jeff Weltman said.

The Magic traded three of their four leading scorers; in addition to the Vucevic move, Evan Fournier was sent to Boston and Aaron Gordon is headed to Denver. Acquiring Gordon was part of a bold day for the Nuggets, who also got JaVale McGee — part of three of the last four NBA championship teams, two with Golden State and last year with the Lakers — through a trade with Cleveland.

Questions swirled around Lowry all the way to the 2 p.m. deadline, and there were signs that the Raptors were positioning themselves to make the move. Toronto traded former Iowa State star Matt Thomas to Utah and Terence Davis to Sacramento for future draft picks, not long before the deadline to open up roster spots — necessary because anyone who obtained Lowry would have had to send multiple players to Toronto in order to make the salary ramifications work.

