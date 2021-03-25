SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside, Northwestern earn men's basketball All-Americans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Brown leads area All-Americans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Morningside men's basketball team had two of its men's basketball players on the NAIA All-American teams, which were announced Thursday.
Trey Brown was announced as a member of the second team while guard Zach Imig was on the honorable mention list.
Brown led the team with 17.0 points per game while Imig averaged 12.1.
The Mustangs went 21-6 throughout the season and 16-4 during the Great Plains Athletic Conference season.
Northwestern's Alex Van Kalsbeek also made the list, on the third team.
Van Kalsbeek was one of 12 players listed on the third team and the only freshman to appear on any of the first three teams (36 players).
Van Kalsbeek ranked among the GPAC's top 10 in six statistical categories, including points (20.7), rebounding (7.3), field goal percentage (73%), free throw percentage (79%), assists (92) and blocked shots (31). He set the program record for points scored by a freshman (600) and scored in double figures in 28 of his team's 29 games.
Nationally, Van Kalsbeek ranked second overall in the NAIA in field goal percentage and registered seven double-doubles.
Northwestern finished the 2020-21 season with a 23-6 overall record where they lost to Bethel (Kan.) in the championship game of the Wichita B Bracket of the NAIA Opening Round.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Briar Cliff announces football schedule
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff football team has announced the schedule for the 2021 season.
The Chargers will kick the season off on the road with a nonconference matchup at Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa on August 28. Briar Cliff is 4-2 all-time against Waldorf and fell 10-17 last time the two teams met in 2019.
For the second year in a row, BCU will open the conference season with a meeting with Doane on September 4. The Chargers and Tigers will kickoff at 1 p.m. at Memorial Field in the home opener for the Cliff.
After a 1-8 2020 season, the Chargers will look to rebuild with a new coaching staff under Shane LaDage, who was named head coach on December 21.
NBA
Thomas among those traded
NEW YORK — Kyle Lowry wound up staying with Toronto after all. Victor Oladipo is finally in Miami, a destination he's eyed in the past. And Rajon Rondo is headed back to Los Angeles, though not with the team he helped win the NBA title last season.
The trade deadline has come and gone. And now, playoff pushes can really begin.
Miami, Denver, the Clippers, Portland, Dallas, Boston and Atlanta were likely among the teams feeling convinced that they improved on deadline day after a flurry of moves Thursday, though the best player — at least this season — might have been landed by the Chicago Bulls. They got All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic from Orlando, a move that ushered in the start of a big-time rebuild by the Magic.
“Anytime you trade a player like Nikola, it is a tough decision to make," Magic President Jeff Weltman said.
The Magic traded three of their four leading scorers; in addition to the Vucevic move, Evan Fournier was sent to Boston and Aaron Gordon is headed to Denver. Acquiring Gordon was part of a bold day for the Nuggets, who also got JaVale McGee — part of three of the last four NBA championship teams, two with Golden State and last year with the Lakers — through a trade with Cleveland.
Questions swirled around Lowry all the way to the 2 p.m. deadline, and there were signs that the Raptors were positioning themselves to make the move. Toronto traded former Iowa State star Matt Thomas to Utah and Terence Davis to Sacramento for future draft picks, not long before the deadline to open up roster spots — necessary because anyone who obtained Lowry would have had to send multiple players to Toronto in order to make the salary ramifications work.