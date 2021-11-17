SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside QB gets player of the year honor

Dolincheck highlights GPAC honors

SIOUX CITY — For the ninth time since 2010, Morningside University claimed some special awards concerning the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason honors. Senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year, and head coach Steve Ryan, in the wake of the program’s 11th straight league title, picked up Coach of the Year accolades.

Dolincheck enters the 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Championship Series, leading the country in pass completion percentage (68 percent), overall yards (3,308), and per game (330.8), and pass efficiency (185) and is third in touchdown strikes (32). Ryan earned his fifth successive and 10th all-time league Coach of the Year recognition.

Multiple teammates on the first unit joined Dolincheck. Senior running back Anthony Sims, senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier, senior offensive lineman Jason Hahlbeck, and senior offensive lineman Tyler Anderson added their names to the offensive squad.

Junior Chase Carter, for placekicking, and senior return specialist Caleb Schweigart were first-team special team picks. Senior defensive lineman Weston Schultz, senior linebacker Tyler Wingert, junior defensive back Lonell Boyd, Jr.,, and junior defensive back Jamal Jones were Morningside’s first-team defensive selections.

In regards to the second team, sophomore wide receiver Zach Norton, senior tight end Sione Tuifua, and senior offensive lineman Hunter Behrens were offensive awardees. Senior defensive linemen Carter Anderson and Dominick Barrett and junior linebacker Jalen Portis gained defensive honors.

Northwestern, also playing in the playoffs, received seven first-team honors.

Those seven players were running back Konner McQuillan, wide receivers Cade Moser and Michael Storey, offensive lineman Jack Johnson, defensive lineman Brett Moser, linebacker Parker Fryar and defensive back Noah Van't Hof.

Briar Cliff wide receiver Aaron Okoro was named onto the GPAC second team.

Okoro, a freshman from Bellflower, California, was named to the second team as a wide receiver and the led the Cliff with 736 receiving yards. He notched 46 receptions and two touchdowns. His best performance of the season was in the Chargers win at Jamestown, where he hauled in 10 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

McGowens has foot surgery

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska guard Trey McGowens underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The injury occurred during the first half of Nebraska’s game against Creighton on Tuesday.

According to Nebraska Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig, the injury will sideline McGowens for between six and eight weeks, and McGowens is expected to have a full recovery.

McGowens, who had started all 30 games since transferring to Nebraska prior to last season, is averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He ranked second on the team in both scoring (10.7 ppg) and assists (2.3 apg) in 2020-21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0