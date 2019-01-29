Morningside’s Borchers honored by GPAC
SIOUX CITY | Morningside College junior forward/center Tyler Borchers has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week.
Borchers averaged 17.5 points and 12 rebounds in two wins last week, highlighted by Saturday’s 22-point, 15-rebound outing in an 87-72 win over Dakota Wesleyan. He combined for 72.7 percent shooting in the two games while averaging three assists, 1.5 steals and a blocked shot.
Borchers moved to 18th in Morningside’s all-time scoring list with 1,205 points. Heading into Wednesday night’s GPAC game at Midland, he ranks second in NAIA Division II, shooting 70.9 percent.
WSC’s Thomsen recognized by Gazette
WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State College linebacker Tyler Thomsen has received third-team honors on the 2018 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team.
Thomsen, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior from Fremont, Neb., won first-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division honors after leading Wayne State and the NSIC in tackles with 120, an average of 10.9 per game. He recorded 10 or more tackles in eight games during the season, highlighted by a season-best 15 stops in a 42-35 win over Upper Iowa.
Thomsen also contributed 5.5 tackles for loss, two blocked kicks, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery for Wayne State (3-8, 2-5 NSIC). It’s the second straight season that a Wildcat defensive player has received Don Hansen All-America honors.
Summit cites USD’s Falda for track and field
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota junior Helen Falda has been named the Summit League’s track and field athlete of the week, winning the honor for the first time this season and the second time in her career.
Falda cleared a career-best height of 14 feet, 2 inches while winning the pole vault at the Jack Johnson Classic. The effort moved her to eighth in the NCAA standings and cements her at the top of the Summit League.
Falda leads the Summit League by seven inches for a team that will host the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the DakotaDome.
Coyotes’ Schank is Summit diver of week
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota senior Sarah Schank has been named the Summit League’s women’s diver of the week.
Honored for the third straight week, SchAnk posted season-highs on both the 1-meter (280.15) and 3-meter (315.15) dives during the Coyotes’ dual meet win over South Dakota State. She moved to the top of the Summit League in each event.
Schank is an NCAA Zone Diving Qualifier in each event.
Aly nets Summit tennis award for USD
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota sophomore Habiba Aly has been named the Summit League’s women’s tennis athlete of the week.
The Coyotes’ No. 2 singles player posted wins over Iowa State’s Regina Espindola (7-6, 6-7, 10-7) and Drake’s Carmen Palumbo (6-1, 6-3). She improved her season singles record to 2-1.
Wildcats’ Sullivan wins NSIC track citation
WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State senior Robert Sullivan has been selected as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s men’s indoor field athlete of the week.
Sullivan scored a first-place 5,177 points in the pentathlon at last weekend’s Minnesota State Open, which currently ranks fourth in NCAA Division II and is an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. Sullivan’s 6-9 ¾ mark in the high jump was a new school record, eclipsing his own record of 6-8 ¾ set last season.
The 6-9 ¾ high jump is also an NCAA provisional qualifying mark that is tied for 12th in NCAA Division II.