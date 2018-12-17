Morningside's Ryan named AFCA All-Region Coach
SIOUX CITY – Postseason accolades continue to roll in for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ national champion Morningside College Mustangs.
Head coach Steve Ryan added an American Football Coaches Association all-Region 4 Coach of the Year designation to the list Tuesday. He joined fellow national championship game entrant Larry Wilcox of Benedictine College of Kansas (Region 3); James Miller of Reinhardt College of Georgia (Region 1); Mark Henninger of Marian University of Indiana (Region 2); and Charlie Hall of Southern Oregon University (Region 5) to round out the NAIA regional selections. Ryan’s award is the eighth of his career and moves him fifth all-time among all divisions.
The AFCA will announce the 2018 National Coaches of the Year winners in Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA at the American Football Coaches Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 8, as part of the AFCA Convention. The regional winners in each division are finalists for National Coach of the Year.
Greenfield named to Walter Camp All-America team
VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota defensive end Darin Greenfield has earned All-America honors for the second straight year, placed on the 2018 Walter Camp FCS All-America team.
A junior from Sheldon, Iowa, Greenfield is one of four defensive linemen on the team and among three players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference on the squad. He finished second in the MVFC with 14.5 tackles for loss during the regular season with a team-high six sacks. He also recorded 58 tackles, forced two turnovers while also providing 13 quarterback hurries and six pass breakups.
Greenfield was a first-team All-MVFC choice for the second year in a row and placed 20th in the voting for FCS defensive player of the year. In three seasons at USD, he totaled 141 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He ranks fourth in the program’s history in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss.
Greenfield joined two North Dakota State players, offensive lineman Zach Johnson and safety Robbie Grimsley on the Walter Camp FCS All-America team. The team was selected by FCS head coaches and sports information directors.
USD’s Kelley named Summit League Player of the Week
VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota junior guard Cody Kelley has been named the Summit League Player of the Week.
Kelley, a native of Gillette, Wyo., averaged 14 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in two victories last week. During Sunday’s 68-63 win over Colorado State, he totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes of action.
Kelley also scored a game-high 18 points in South Dakota’s triumph over Bellevue last Wednesday. Since returning from an ankle injury three games ago, Kelley has averaged 10.3 points, four rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
South Dakota plays at No. 1 Kansas Tuesday night.
Duffy wins Summit honor for USD women
VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota junior guard Ciara Duffy has been named the Summit League Player of the Week, according to an announcement made by the league office Monday.
Duffy, who won the honor for the third time in her career, scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting, grabbed four rebounds, dished three assists and didn’t commit a turnover in Saturday’s 74-61 win over No. 22 Missouri. It was the Coyotes’ second win of the season over a nationally-ranked opponent and Duffy has averaged 18.5 points in those two wins.
A native of Rapid City, S.D., Duffy leads a balanced South Dakota offense with a 13.5 scoring average while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. She also averages 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for a team that will face Grambling State Wednesday in the first of three games at the Puerto Rico Classic.
Northwestern volleyball signs Meyer
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Taylor Meyer (Lake Park, Iowa) has signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Northwestern College next fall.
Meyer is a 5’10” outside hitter who recently completed an outstanding four-year career playing for the Harris-Lake Park High School volleyball team. Meyer is a two-time IGCA All-State selection, earning third team honors as a senior. She averaged a team-high 4.1 kills and three digs per set, hitting .255 and ranking among the top 10 within class 1A in kills. Meyer finished as the all-time career leader in kills (1,457), digs (1,140) and ace serves (225) at Harris-Lake Park.
Iowa State's Campbell named AFCA Region Coach of the Year
AMES, Iowa – The work of Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell was rewarded again by the American Football Coaches Association, earning AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year for the second-straight season, the organization announced this morning.
Campbell, who has a 54-33 overall record in seven seasons as a head coach, led the Cyclones to one of their best seasons in school history, ending the regular season with an 8-4 record and a trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Washington State.
After beginning the season at 1-3, Campbell rallied his team to seven victories in the last eight games, tying for third in the Big 12 standings (6-3), the highest conference finish by a Cyclone team in 40 years.
ISU’s six Big 12 wins broke the school record for league victories in a season and the team went 6-1 at Jack Trice Stadium, tying the school record for most home wins in a season.
Campbell, who was honored as the 2018 Co-Coach of the Year, winning or sharing the award for the second-straight season, has steered the Cyclones into the national spotlight the last two seasons.
Iowa State’s 16 wins since 2017 ties for the best two-year winning stretch in school history and the Cyclones have appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings in each of the last two years.
The Cyclones are currently No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, the latest ISU has been ranked in the AP poll since 1976.
Iowa State, currently No. 24 in the CFP rankings, was rated in all six CFP polls during the 2018 campaign.
Campbell agreed to a one-year extension on his contract on Dec. 9 through 2024.
Morningside track earns honors
Morningside College is honored at the 2018 United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s convention in San Antonio, Texas, this week.
Head coach Dave Nash and his staff accept an Accusplit top relay award for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in regards to the women’s sprint medley. The quartet of senior Aurora Arevalo (Lenox, Iowa) and graduated senior Eleka Joseph (St. John’s, Antigua), senior Rose Pelelo-Ray (Merrill, Iowa) and graduated senior Michelle Mumm (Neola, Iowa) clocked a 4:06.24 last spring which was the quickest outdoors in the NAIA.
SDSU gives Otzelberger extension
South Dakota State University and men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger have agreed to terms on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, university officials announced Tuesday.
Now in his third season with the Jackrabbits, Otzelberger has posted a 55-28 record, including a 9-4 mark so far this season. Otzelberger's squads won Summit League postseason tournament titles each of his first two seasons, adding the program's first-ever outright Summit League regular season title during the 2017-18 campaign with a 13-1 record as he was named Summit League Coach of the Year. The 2017-18 team finished with a school-record 28 wins against seven losses, earning the No. 12 seed in the West Region at the NCAA Tournament.
SDSU currently holds the longest home-court winning streak in Division I men's basketball at 26 games. The Jackrabbits have compiled a 32-2 record at Frost Arena during Otzelberger's tenure.