SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside soccer splits men-women doubleheader

M'side women shut out Stritch

MILWAUKEE — The Morningside University women's soccer team opened up its season Monday with a 2-0 win over Cardinal Stritch.

Morningside scored both its goals in the first half, and both goals were unassisted.

Keyera Harmon wasted little time scoring the first goal of the season. That first goal came at the three-minute, 25-second mark.

LisAnn Evert later scored at the 20:33 mark.

Cardinal Stritch outshot the Mustangs 13-11.

Megan Messersmith got the win as the Mustangs' goalkeeper. She had seven saves.

M'side men come up short

MILWAUKEE — Morningside men's soccer dropped a highly-contested season opener, losing 1-0 as Cardinal Stritch snuck a goal past the Mustangs' keeper early in the second half of play.

Morningside had Stritch's keeper busy until the final whistle, with the Mustang offense taking six shots on goal, led by Max Hartmann with 3, and with Yannik Vogel taking the last Mustang shot with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

Morningside keeper, Bjarne Huth, and the defense were successful at breaking up most of the Wolves offensive attempts, limiting them to only six shots on goal.

Le Mars win triangular

SIOUX CITY — The Le Mars boys golf team won a triangular with East and Council Bluffs Lincoln with a team score of 335.

Summit League tourney tix on sale

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota basketball fans will be able to purchase all-session tickets for the 2023 Summit League Tournament starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 the league announced Monday.

Additional lower bowl inventory will be made available to the general public for 2023. Prices for 2023 all-session tickets will start at $127.50, which averages out to nearly $7 per game with 18 combined men’s and women’s games on the docket.

The best opportunity for Coyote fans to get the best seats will be to purchase their tickets right away at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18.

A new bracket will be debuted in 2023 with all 10 league members participating in the tournaments. The expanded bracket includes opening round games on Friday, March 3, that feature games between No. 7 vs. No. 10 seeds and No. 8 vs. No. 9 seeds inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The winners of those respective games will take on the top two seeds Saturday in quarterfinal action.

All previous two-year ticketholders will have the option to purchase 2023 tickets during a limited presale.

Also new for 2023 will be the option for fans to purchased preferred parking passes for Lot D, just north of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Passes will be sold for the five-day championship at $100 per pass and can be purchased as an add-on when making ticket purchases through Ticketmaster.