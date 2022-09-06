SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside University Quarterback Joe Dolincheck takes GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Dolincheck, Pingel start season with honor

SIOUX CITY — Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week.

Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, went 27-for-35 in this week's game with No. 3 Northwestern.

He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Dolincheck also rushed for 35 yards, with 19 of them coming on third and eight with 1:29 on the clock in the fourth quarter, grabbing a crucial first down that allowed the Mustangs to ride out the clock to secure the win.

The top-ranked Mustangs travel to take on No. 21 Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa, on September 10. Kick off will be at 6 p.m.

Spencer High School grad Isaac Pingel also was named the GPAC's defensive player of the week.

Pingel led Morningside's defense in tackles in the week-one matchup against third-ranked Northwestern, recording 11 total tackles. He had three tackles for a loss including two sacks, one of which resulted in a safety that would give the Mustangs a lead that they wouldn't give up for the remainder of the game.

Taylor gets Big Ten weekly award

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Taylor played a key role for the Hawkeyes in the 7-3 season-opening win. He averaged 47.9 yards on a career-high 10 punts, with seven punts inside the 20. Six of his punts were downed inside the 12-yard line and three were 50 yards or longer. SDSU’s average starting field position was at its own 16 and the Jackrabbits had just two returns for eight yards.

Taylor handled all of Iowa’s punting duties in 2021, averaging 46.1 yards on 80 punts – 39 of which were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He appeared on the weekly Ray’s 8 list three times throughout the season.

Taylor was tabbed preseason second-team All-America by Athlon Sports and was named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List. He was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2021 while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Taylor was the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Conference Punter of the Year in 2020 while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. He was also named first-team Freshman All-America by the FWAA and second-team All-America by The Athletic.

Utah Tech tops USD

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The South Dakota women’s soccer team was held scoreless for the second time this weekend and dropped a Sunday afternoon match to Utah Tech 5-0. The Trailblazers scored all four of their goals in the second half while holding the Coyotes shotless for 81 minutes.

South Dakota’s two shots of the game came from Haylee Phoenix and Joana Zanin.