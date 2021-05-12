SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside wins GPAC all-sports trophy

Morningside wins GPAC all-sports trophy
SIOUX CITY — For a second successive academic year and seventh time since 2011-12, Morningside College’s men’s and women’s athletic programs combined to earn the Great Plains Athletic Conference all-sports trophy. The announcement of the final 2020-21 standings was made Wednesday, May 11.
The Mustangs registered 110.5 points in the women’s sports competition and 93 in the men’s sports competition for the winning point total of 203.5. They bested second-place Concordia University by six points to claim the honor. Northwestern College (170.5), Doane University (163.5), and Midland University (149) rounded out the top five.
Morningside used five regular-season (football, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s tennis) championships along with six post-season top marks (women’s basketball, wrestling, competitive dance, women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf) to forge the point total.
The 200-point-plus effort is the highest in the conference’s all-sport trophy history.
UMKC ends USD's season
FARGO, N.D. — Kansas City hit three home runs and got a complete-game effort from Mia Hoveland in the circle en route to a 10-2, six-inning win against South Dakota in the opening game of the Summit League Tournament Wednesday at Tharaldson Park.
The Roos (28-24) advanced to face top-seeded South Dakota State Thursday at noon. The Coyotes end their season with a 13-38 record.
Delainey Fenoglio hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning off USD starter Gill Woodward to break the ice. Fenoglio was one of four Kansas City batters that finished with two hits.
Second baseman Sydney McQuinn did one better with a 3-for-4 effort. She hit her first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field, in the fifth inning that made it 7-2, and won it in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single to right.
That was more than enough offense for Hoveland, who flirted with trouble, but got some help behind her to get out of jams. Hoveland (14-13) allowed six hits, walked two and struck out five to earn her 14th win of the season.
South Dakota fifth-year center fielder Camille Fowler made her ninth start in her fourth Summit League Tournament. She singled to start the top of the fifth inning, stole second, but was stranded at third. Fowler reached base in all nine tournament games she played in and hit safely in all but one.
Woodward, a senior making her Summit League Tournament debut, pitched into the fifth inning before being relieved by Sarah Lisko. Woodward allowed seven runs – five earned – on nine hits.
Coyotes add Paumen to roster
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota women’s volleyball coach Leanne Williamson is pleased to announce the addition of Brynn Paumen to the roster for the 2021 fall campaign.
Paumen, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, comes to South Dakota after spending time at both Santa Clara University and the University of Missouri.
Paumen, a 2018 graduate of Maple Lake (Minn.) High School, spent her freshman season at Missouri, where she appeared in four matches. She played in seven sets, totaling two kills and six total blocks for the Tigers.
Paumen, a member of the Dean’s List at Missouri in the spring 2019, transferred to Santa Clara for the 2019-20 school year.