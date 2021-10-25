SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Carter, Schweigart named as GPAC Players of the Week

Carter, Schweigart nab GPAC awards

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University senior wide receiver Caleb Schweigart was named Offensive Player of the Week while junior placekicker Chase Carter was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week.

Schweigart corraled a pair of critical receptions in a final minute touchdown drive that led to a 34-28 triumph that kept the Mustangs tied for the conference lead.

His first catch was a one-handed diving snare to take the ball inside the 10-yard-line, and the second was a touchdown catch in the left corner of the end zone with 43 seconds left.

In all, he had seven catches for 108 yards (15.4 yards/catch) and totaled 175 yards of all-purpose offense.

Carter etched his name into the annals with an afternoon to remember at Elwood Olsen Stadium. He became just the third player in program history to convert four field goals in a game and was perfect in extra points to add to his national lead in made and attempted point-after tries. Carter also launched four of seven kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

USD ranked No. 22 this week

WACO, Texas — South Dakota football is No. 22 in this week’s AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll following a 20-13 loss to Illinois State Saturday. It’s the third consecutive week the team is featured inside the top 25. The Coyotes are off this week and next travel to Macomb, Illinois, to face Western Illinois on Nov. 6.

South Dakota is one of six Missouri Valley Football Conference teams in the top 25. North Dakota State (2), Southern Illinois (3), South Dakota State (13), Northern Iowa (17) and Missouri State (20) are the others.

WSC's Joynt named NSIC PoW

WAYNE, Neb. — Nicholas Joynt of Wayne State College was named Monday morning the NSIC Football Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s 38-16 victory at Southwest Minnesota State. It’s the second time in his Wildcat career that Joynt has earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

Joynt, a 6-1, 220-pound junior linebacker from Garner, Iowa, recorded 12 total tackles and had one interception for 34 return yards in leading the Wildcat defense that held SMSU to just 81 first half yards and 257 total for the game. Joynt was credited with three solo and nine assisted stops in the win.

For the season, Joynt has 49 total tackles and ranks fourth in the NSIC in tackles per game (8.2) despite missing two contests due to injury. He is second on the Wildcat defense in total tackles.

