SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Jessica Jones-Sitzmann to become assistant athletic director

Nebraska, Creighton to meet in basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. — For the first time since 2018, Nebraska men’s basketball program will host the annual intrastate matchup with Creighton, as the pairings for the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games were announced Thursday afternoon by the Big Ten and the Big East Conferences.

The 2021 meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, marking the earliest date of the Husker-Bluejay non-conference matchup in series history. Start time and television information will be announced at a later date, as all eight Gavitt Tipoff Games are televised nationally on either FS1 or BTN.

Creighton hosted the last two games in the non-conference series, as last year’s matchup was moved to Omaha because of COVID-19. The last time Nebraska hosted Creighton, the Huskers posted a 95-75 win on Dec. 8, 2018. The 2021 meeting will mark the first time since the 2008-09 season that the matchup has taken place in November.

Creighton went 22-9 and reached the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2021, but the Bluejays will replace all five starters from that team for Coach Greg McDermott.

Nebraska is 1-2 all-time in Gavitt Tipoff Games and have not played in the event since an 80-57 win over Seton Hall in 2018. That is the only other time NU has hosted a Gavitt Tipoff Games contest, as the Huskers traveled to Villanova (2015) and St. John’s (2017).

