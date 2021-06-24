SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Jessica Jones-Sitzmann to become assistant athletic director

Jones-Sitzmann named M'side assistant AD
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University athletic director Jim Sykes announced Thursday that head softball coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann has been named assistant athletic director.
Jones-Sitzmann will act as the head softball coach and assistant athletic director for the 2021-22 academic year and fully transition into the assistant athletic director role at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year.
“We are very pleased that an individual with Coach Jones-Sitzmann’s integrity and professionalism will be assisting in the vital athletic administration of Morningside University,” Sykes said. “Jessica’s dedication to success on and off the field in her softball program along with her remarkable attention to detail will serve her well as she starts this new career chapter.”
Jones-Sitzmann was a Morningside assistant coach for four years before she was promoted to the head post in 1999.
She's led Morningside to 15 30-plus-win seasons, 10 NAIA tournament appearances, eight GPAC regular-season championships, and eight GPAC post-season tournament championships over the last 17 years.
“Morningside University has always been a part of me since I stepped on campus to begin coaching the softball program,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “I look forward to this new opportunity within Morningside athletics. I am beyond committed to working with Jim and ensuring athletic department success and growth now and into the future on many levels.”
Nebraska, Creighton to meet in basketball
LINCOLN, Neb. — For the first time since 2018, Nebraska men’s basketball program will host the annual intrastate matchup with Creighton, as the pairings for the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games were announced Thursday afternoon by the Big Ten and the Big East Conferences.
The 2021 meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, marking the earliest date of the Husker-Bluejay non-conference matchup in series history. Start time and television information will be announced at a later date, as all eight Gavitt Tipoff Games are televised nationally on either FS1 or BTN.
Creighton hosted the last two games in the non-conference series, as last year’s matchup was moved to Omaha because of COVID-19. The last time Nebraska hosted Creighton, the Huskers posted a 95-75 win on Dec. 8, 2018. The 2021 meeting will mark the first time since the 2008-09 season that the matchup has taken place in November.
Creighton went 22-9 and reached the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2021, but the Bluejays will replace all five starters from that team for Coach Greg McDermott.
Nebraska is 1-2 all-time in Gavitt Tipoff Games and have not played in the event since an 80-57 win over Seton Hall in 2018. That is the only other time NU has hosted a Gavitt Tipoff Games contest, as the Huskers traveled to Villanova (2015) and St. John’s (2017).