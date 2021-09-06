SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Joe Dolincheck named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week

Dolincheck named GPAC's offensive PoW
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck was tabbed the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s football Offensive Player of the Week for the period of games played through last week.
Dolincheck, helping lead the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ No. 3-ranked squad to a season and league-opening 63-7 victory over Concordia University, ended just 10 yards shy of tying his single-game passing yardage career-best.
Dating back to the 2020 campaign, it was his sixth straight 300-yard-plus passing outing and 26th time in his 27 career appearances he's fired multiple touchdown strikes in a game. His 461-yard effort ranks ninth among the best single-game efforts in program history.
Nebraska's Caffey named B1G's PoY
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
Caffey paced the Huskers with 1.56 blocks per set alongside 2.44 kills per set on .405 hitting last weekend as No. 4 Nebraska went 3-0 at the Ameritas Players Challenge. The Chicago, Ill., native earned all-tournament team recognition.
On Friday vs. Omaha, Caffey provided a spark off the bench for six kills on 10 swings with no errors and seven blocks, all in the fourth and fifth sets. That night vs. Georgia, she added nine kills on .375 hitting with five blocks. Caffey closed the tournament with seven kills and a pair of blocks vs. Arizona State on Saturday.
It marks the first weekly conference honor of Caffey's career. NU's last Defensive Player of the Week honoree was Kenzie Knuckles on Nov. 4, 2019.
Gophers' Ibrahim out for season
MINNEAPOLIS — With a senior-laden lineup led by running back Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota entered the season with a prime opportunity to bounce back from a rough year and compete with rivals Wisconsin and Iowa for the West Division title.
One week in, the Gophers have already been handed a major setback.
Ibrahim will miss the rest of the season because of a lower left leg injury, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. The fifth-year player from Baltimore will have surgery Tuesday and need four to six months to recover. He was a second-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection.
“This isn’t like you can just say, ‘OK, we’ll just put the next guy in.’ You can’t do that. He’s such a special player, and I think he's the best back in the country for a lot of reasons. One of the biggest reasons is he’s an unbelievable person, the hardest worker on this team, the heartbeat of the team,” said Fleck, who declined to specify the injury but said Ibrahim sustained a tear.
The severity suggested an Achilles tendon. Ibrahim was hurt on the second-to-last play of the third quarter Thursday against fourth-ranked Ohio State, when he ran to the right side for 1 yard and tried to escape a tackle by safety Ronnie Hickman. After Ibrahim planted his left foot, slow-motion replays on the Fox broadcast showed his leg react as if something had popped inside.