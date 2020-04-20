SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Jonathan Douglas named to golf all-region

“I am thankful and already ready to compete again,” Kemerer said. “We did so many things and met every challenge we faced last year. We had a great team and a lot of fun doing it. We are bringing a lot of guys back, but it is a new season now, so we are going to have to go out and earn it again. You don’t take your accomplishments from last year into the next year, so we have to be looking forward, but we have a good team and it is going to be a fun year.”