SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Jonathan Douglas named to golf all-region

Morningside's Douglas named all-region
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College junior Jonathan Douglas was one of 15 individuals named to the Golf Coaches Association of America/PING National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ all-Central Region team, released Friday, April 17.
Douglas had a junior campaign to remember during the 2019-20 season. He registered top 15 leaderboard efforts in each of the nine Mustangs’ tournaments led by the top spot during the fall portion of the Great Plains Athletic Conference in late September.
He was the lone GPAC designee on the squad. Oklahoma City University topped the team with four honorees.
Kemerer gets sixth year of eligibility
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa wrestling program announced Monday that Michael Kemerer has been granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA.
The NCAA granted the three-time All-American a clock extension resulting from a redshirt year during initial year of enrollment and a hardship waiver (NCAA Bylaw 12.8.1.7).
The NCAA decision means Iowa will return nine All-Americans from a 2020 team that saw 10 All-Americans win a Big Ten title, post a 13-0 dual record, and enter the NCAA Championships as the favorite to win the 24th team title in program history.
“I am thankful and already ready to compete again,” Kemerer said. “We did so many things and met every challenge we faced last year. We had a great team and a lot of fun doing it. We are bringing a lot of guys back, but it is a new season now, so we are going to have to go out and earn it again. You don’t take your accomplishments from last year into the next year, so we have to be looking forward, but we have a good team and it is going to be a fun year.”
