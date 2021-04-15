SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Niklas Gustav taken in Canadian Football League draft

Gustav taken by BC Lions
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College senior defensive lineman Niklas Gustav was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 Canadian Football League draft Thursday.
The British Columbia Lions took Gustav with the 36th overall pick. It was the Lions' last pick of the day.
Gustav, ranked among the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top 10 in sacks (8.5), tackles for losses (15.5) and sacks per contest (1.1), is the first National Football League/CFL draftee since the program switched over to the NAIA. Gustav leads the Maroon into the national playoffs for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff at Memorial Stadium against Carroll College of Montana.
Ryan receives regional award
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College head football coach Steve Ryan highlights the announcement of the 2021 Spring American Football Coaches Association National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' regional Coach of the Year winners.
The AFCA recognizes five honorees in each of the Association's five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, and NAIA. The winners are selected by active members of the AFCA who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.
Ryan, the Region 4 selection, earned his seventh straight AFCA Regional accolade by leading No. 1 Morningside to an 8-0 regular-season played last fall, the program's 11th Great Plains Athletic Conference title under his watch and a berth in the NAIA playoffs where the Mustangs are the two-time defending national champions. He has an overall record of 192-40 in his 19 years as head coach and is tied for third all-time with 10 AFCA Regional Coach of the Year honors.
The AFCA will announce the 2021 Spring AFCA NAIA National Coach of the Year during the week leading up to the NAIA National Championship.
X's add Burt, Ghelfi
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of INF DJ Burt and C Mitch Ghelfi.
The 2021 season will be Burt’s seventh season of professional baseball and his first with the Explorers.
Burt was a fourth round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals back in 2014 out of Fuquay-Varina High School in North Carolina. He has spent all six seasons in professional baseball with the Royals, reaching as high as Double-A.
The North Carolina native’s final season with Kansas City was in 2019 with Double-A, Northwest Arkansas. Reaching his highest level in the farm system, he appeared in 80 hames hitting .226. He scored 24 times, driving in 13 with seven doubles and 26 stolen bases.
Ghelfi received his first taste of independent baseball in 2020 while playing for the St. Paul Saints. In 30 games he hit for a .263 average with three homers, 20 RBI, five doubles and ten runs. Defensively playing in 28 games as a catcher, Ghelfi threw out eight runners. He finished second in the American Association among qualified candidates throwing out 24% of base stealers.
The switch hitting backstop was drafted out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after his junior season by the hometown Milwaukee Brewers in the 28th round of the 2015 MLB draft.