SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Niklas Gustav taken in Canadian Football League draft

Ryan, the Region 4 selection, earned his seventh straight AFCA Regional accolade by leading No. 1 Morningside to an 8-0 regular-season played last fall, the program's 11th Great Plains Athletic Conference title under his watch and a berth in the NAIA playoffs where the Mustangs are the two-time defending national champions. He has an overall record of 192-40 in his 19 years as head coach and is tied for third all-time with 10 AFCA Regional Coach of the Year honors.

The AFCA will announce the 2021 Spring AFCA NAIA National Coach of the Year during the week leading up to the NAIA National Championship.

X's add Burt, Ghelfi

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of INF DJ Burt and C Mitch Ghelfi.

The 2021 season will be Burt’s seventh season of professional baseball and his first with the Explorers.

Burt was a fourth round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals back in 2014 out of Fuquay-Varina High School in North Carolina. He has spent all six seasons in professional baseball with the Royals, reaching as high as Double-A.