SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Tyler Wingert, Northwestern's Cade Moser share GPAC awards

Jensen was the top performer on a unit that totaled 41 points, 452 yards and 26 first downs in just the first half of a dominant 48-14 win against the Mustangs. He made it a successful starting debut for running back Mike Mansaray, who carried 21 times for 141 yards and two scores in the contest. The Coyotes ran for 353 yards in all, the most under head coach Bob Nielson.

Jensen graded out at 94 percent for an offense that finished the night with 615 yards and 35 first downs.

Perez breaks Bench's record

CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers by a catcher in a season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher.

Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs.

Royals manager Mike Matheny considered it an honor to witness the moment.