SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Tyler Wingert, Northwestern's Cade Moser share GPAC awards

GPAC tabs Wingert as DPoW
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University’s football program was honored by the conference office for a third straight week with the Player of the Week announcement on Monday.
Senior linebacker Tyler Wingert registered his second GPAC Defensive Player of the Week honor. Wingert’s numbers were dazzling during a 56-7 win over Mount Marty University Saturday, Sept. 18. He turned in a single-game career-high 13 tackles, had a half of a sack, and compiled two tackles for losses. Wingert reached double-digits for tackles for a second straight game and the fifth time in his career.
Moser gets GPAC OPoW
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern wide receiver Cade Moser is this week’s GPAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Moser, a junior from Rock Valley, tied a Northwestern program single-game record with his four touchdown receptions in a 38-0 victory over Doane.
He had 142 yards on eight receptions for an average of 17.8 yards per catch, with a long of 55. The second-ranked Raiders will travel to Seward, Nebraska, to face Concordia on Saturday.
Jensen named MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week
ST. LOUIS — South Dakota fifth-year junior Alex Jensen has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s win at Cal Poly. It is the second such honor for Jensen, who hails from Plymouth, Minnesota.
Jensen was the top performer on a unit that totaled 41 points, 452 yards and 26 first downs in just the first half of a dominant 48-14 win against the Mustangs. He made it a successful starting debut for running back Mike Mansaray, who carried 21 times for 141 yards and two scores in the contest. The Coyotes ran for 353 yards in all, the most under head coach Bob Nielson.
Jensen graded out at 94 percent for an offense that finished the night with 615 yards and 35 first downs.
Perez breaks Bench's record
CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers by a catcher in a season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher.
Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs.
Royals manager Mike Matheny considered it an honor to witness the moment.
“It’s just hard to get your head around, to be honest,” Matheny said. “The long history in this game and how many great players have come through. For him to do something that nobody’s done, it’s amazing.”