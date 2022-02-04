SPORTS BRIEFS: Musketeers acquire Owen Fowler from Omaha

Musketeers pick up Fowler

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers performed a trade on Friday, and they acquired Owen Fowler from the Omaha Lancers as part of it.

The Lancers picked Fowler in the eighth round of the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft.

With the Lancers, Fowler had 24 points.

Fowler has 112 penalty minutes, the second most in the league so far this year. He is nine minutes behind Cedar Rapids' Joe Fleming.

The Musketeers now have two of the Top 4 leaders in penalty minutes. Ralfs Bergmanis has 99 points, fourth in the USHL.

The Musketeers sent Thomas Neu, who was on their affiliate list. Neu was a 2022 Phase II fourth-round pick.

M'side softball atop the preseason poll

SIOUX CITY — Morningside and Jamestown's softball programs tied for the top spot in the GPAC preseason poll, released Friday.

Both the Jimmies and the Mustangs earned 112 from the coaches poll.

The Mustangs went 43-11 in 2021, and finished as the runner-up in the GPAC. They went to the NAIA national tournament.

The Mustangs will begin their season on Feb. 18 at the South Dakota Dome Games at Presentation College.

Midland was picked third with 99 points and one first place vote, while Concordia was fourth with 95 points and a single first place vote

In 2021, Midland claimed both the regular season and tournament championships. The Warriors went 20-2 in league play and 39-10 overall.

Midland won the conference tournament sweeping Concordia in the best of three final.

Elsewhere, Northwestern is slated for fifth at 81 points, Dordt eighth (51) and Briar Cliff ninth (40).

Chargers lead area with 4th-place prediction

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff baseball team were picked to finish the highest Friday in the GPAC preseason coaches poll with 69 points, good for fourth place.

The Chargers return their top two pitchers from a season ago in NAIA Honorable Mention All-American Jacob Wesselmann and Dalen Blair. Wesselmann posted an 8-2 record in 12 starts with eight complete games and two shutouts.

Wesselmann's 103 strikeouts led the GPAC and set a new single-season program record. Blair held a 7-3 record in 12 starts, throwing four complete games with 77 strikeouts.

Jake Allen was a first-team all-conference selection in 2021, after notching a team high 11 home runs and 47 RBIs. As a freshman, Jared Sitzmann was named an all-GPAC honorable mention and led the Chargers with a .331 batting average.

Morningside was slated to finish sixth with 52 points, followed by Northwestern (51) and Dordt (32).

McCaffery tests positive

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery has entered health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID on Friday. McCaffery will miss Sunday’s home game versus Minnesota.

Assistant Coach Billy Taylor, who has the scout for the Gophers, will serve as acting head coach for the Hawkeyes in McCaffery’s absence.

Iowa (14-7, 4-6) hosts Minnesota (11-8, 2-8) on Sunday at 3:31 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

