Musketeers’ Brink honored by USHL
SIOUX CITY | Bobby Brink of the Sioux City Musketeers has been named the United States Hockey League’s forward of the week, according to a league announcement Monday.
After being out of the lineup since Nov. 24, Brink extended his scoring streak to 12 games with a combined four points as Coach Luke Strand’s squad split a pair of games. Brink delivered an assist on a third-period goal from Matt Miller in Friday’s 5-4 loss to Muskegon, then poured in two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 7-4 win over Madison, his 14th game of multiple-point totals.
Brink’s scoring streak, dating back to Oct. 27, has included 14 goals and 10 assists. The streak is the USHL’s seventh-longest of the season.
Brink, a University of Denver recruit from Minnetonka, Minn., has 17 goals and 20 assists for the Musketeers, who will take a 19-13-6 record into Friday’s game at Omaha. Sioux City will then host Chicago on Saturday.
Iowa’s Gustafson wins 10th Big Ten honor of season
IOWA CITY, Iowa | For the 10th time this season, University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
It is the 20th Big Ten Player of the Week Award of Gustafson’s career. She now owns the conference record for career weekly awards, besting Jantel Lavender’s (Ohio State) previous mark of 19.
The Port Wing, Wis., native averaged 28.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and shot 75.0 percent from the field in two road contests last week. She led all scorers with 27 points on 79 percent shooting from the field (11-for-14) against Michigan on Friday. Sunday, she scored a game-high 30 points, shooting 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) from the field in Iowa’s win at Penn State. She registered 11 rebounds to notch her 20th double-double of the season.
Iowa will host Michigan State Thursday night.
Hawkeyes’ Wieskamp named Big Ten freshman of week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday by the conference office.
Wieskamp, a Muscatine native who won the award for the second time in the last three weeks, helped Iowa knock off fifth-ranked Michigan, 74-59, in Iowa City on Friday, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a personal-best five steals in the victory. The five steals are the most by a Hawkeye in a Big Ten game in more than two years.
Wieskamp became the fourth freshman nationally to register 16+ points, 7+ rebounds and 5+ steals versus a ranked opponent in the last five seasons (LSU's Ben Simmons; NC State's Dennis Smith, Jr.; Pitt's Trey McGowens). The win was Iowa's fourth over a ranked opponent this season and highest victory over a ranked opponent since beating No. 4 Michigan State on Jan. 14, 2016.
Iowa will play at Indiana Thursday.
ISU’s Joens honored by Big 12
AMES, Iowa – Freshman guard Ashley Joens collected her third-straight Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor, the league announced Monday. Joens led the Cyclones to a 2-0 week with wins over Texas Tech and Kansas State.
Joens was strong in ISU's win at Kansas State, netting 16 points and going 4-of-9 from long range. Earlier in the week, Joens helping ISU to a 39-point with over the Lady Raiders, 104-66. Joens added five points and five rebounds against Texas Tech.
Joens is averaging 11.9 points and 4.7 rebounds, while shooting 39.8 percent from long range on the year putting her as one of the best shooters in the Big 12 this season.
No. 22 Iowa State will host West Virginia Saturday.