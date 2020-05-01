SPORTS BRIEFS: Musketeers' Jimenez named to USHL Rookie team

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Christian Jimenez was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team for the 2019-20 season. Jimenez was the leading scorer of all rookie defensemen with seven goals and 21 assists on the season.
"Christian is a perfect example of a player whose dedication to the team has led to individual accolades." said Musketeers General Manager Andy Johnson. "He was willing to do whatever it took for our team to have success and it's nice to see the rest of the league understand his value to our organization. We're extremely proud of him being named to the All-Rookie team and can't wait to see what he can do in year number two."
Jimenez made a name for himself in his first USHL season. Despite missing the end of the shortened season with an injury, Jimenez still established himself as a defensemen to be recond with as one of the best at the junior level.
“Christian embraced the challenges of the USHL as a young leader and major competitor. He is a great teammate that combines skill, hockey sense and compete daily on and off the ice," Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. "Jimmy is situationally solid for any scenario from even strength, power play to penalty kill that he has tremendous value as player. The best is yet to come."
Forbes heads to Wake Forest
RALEIGH, N.C. — New Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes knows he’ll have to tweak his approach to configuring a roster now in a challenging rebuilding job. It starts with figuring out how many Demon Deacons he can persuade to return.
Forbes, a native of Lone Tree, Iowa, left East Tennessee State on Thursday to take over a program that has managed two winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance in the past decade. His first task has been talking with the current players about whether they intend to transfer or stay in Winston-Salem.
“I told them over and over again that my No. 1 recruiting responsibility and priority is to get everyone back,” he said Friday during a virtual news conference.
Forbes inherits an uncertain roster with multiple players announcing plans to at least explore a transfer.
That list includes junior center Olivier Sarr – the team’s No. 2 scorer (13.7) and top rebounder (9.0) – who told ESPN on Thursday that he has submitted paperwork to enter the transfer portal. The team had already lost rising senior guard Chaundee Brown (12.1 points) when he announced he entered his name into the NBA draft and the transfer portal, then posted on social media that he's considering Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State and LSU if he returns to college basketball.
Additionally, incoming instate signees Djimon Bailey and Jaylon Gibson have both announced they are seeking a release.
Forbes, 55, is coming off a strong five-year run at ETSU, where he went 130-43 while won two Southern Conference Tournaments. His rosters featured at least four junior-college transfers each year along with additions from other Division I schools.
