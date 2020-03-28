SPORTS BRIEFS: Musketeers sign Nick Pierre

Musketeers tender Pierre
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers earlier this week signed forward Nick Pierre from Hill-Murray High School in Minnesota to a USHL tender agreement for the 2020-2021 season.
A 5-foot-9, 174-pound left-shot winger from Cottage Grove, Minn., Pierre joins the Musketeers on the heels of leading his high school program at Hill-Murray to the Class “AA” Minnesota championship. Just a sophomore this season, Pierre was a lethal scoring threat for the Pioneers, registering 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points in the regular season, and added another six goals and 13 points in six state tournament playoff games.
A three-year varsity player for Hill-Murray dating back to his 8th-Grade year, Pierre wraps up his high school career with 39 goals and 50 assists for 89 points in 66 career games including playoffs and two State Tournament appearances.
Pierre is committed to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin.
“I’m extremely excited to join Sioux City,” Pierre said Thursday. “The Musketeers are an outstanding organization and I feel it’s the best place for me to continue to develop my game going forward.”
Brands wins Intermat's coach of the year
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands has been named 2020 InterMat Coach of the Year, the amateur wrestling website announced Friday.
This award, presented each year since 2006 to the best college wrestling coach in all divisions for his/her college wrestling coaching performance during the 2019-2020 season, is based exclusively on the balloting of writers at InterMat. Brands won the award with eight of 10 first-place votes, and 84 total points. Princeton's Chris Ayers was second with 39 points.
Brands led the Hawkeyes to the top of every national ranking this season, posting a 13-0 dual record and 9-0 Big Ten Conference record. The Hawkeyes won the 2020 Big Ten Championships, crowing three individual champions and scoring 157.5 points, its highest total since 1995. Brands was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, and junior Spencer Lee was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year.
The Hawkeyes entered the 2020 NCAA Championships with three top seeds, nine wrestlers seeded eighth or better, and another seeded 11th. Iowa was the favorite to win the NCAA team title. It would have been its 24th team title in program history.
Vikings re-sign Dakota Dozier
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier.
The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4.
Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.
