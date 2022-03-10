SPORTS BRIEFS: Musketeers to hold 'Pack for House for Pautsch' night on Friday

'Pack the House for Pautsch' night

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers will hold a special benefit for KTIV-TV sports director Brad Pautsch Friday night during their game against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Musketeers will hold a silent auction with over 100 items available for bid, plus fans can buy specially-designed pucks with a "Team Pautsch" logo on it for $20.

There will also be a silent auction for special jerseys that the Muskies will wear during warm-ups.

A portion of ticket sales will also benefit Pautsch.

Proceeds will help cover medical expenses for Pautsch and his family.

Pautsch has been recovering after battling a stroke and cancer.

The Musketeers have two home games this weekend. The other one is Sunday against Des Moines at 3:05 p.m., and Saturday's game is up in Sioux Falls.

Coyotes invite fans to Selection Sunday

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota athletic department will host an NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show watch party Sunday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with programming to start at 6:40 p.m.

South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, her staff and players will be on the court watching the unveiling of the 68-team field in a live show that begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The event is free and open to the public.

South Dakota (27-5) clinched the Summit League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday with a 56-45 win over South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament championship game. Leading the Coyotes to the trophy were all-Summit Tournament picks Chloe Lamb (MVP) and Hannah Sjerven. Also averaging double-figures through the three games were Liv Korngable and Grace Larkins. USD has won three-straight Summit League Tournament titles.

This will be South Dakota’s fourth-straight NCAA Tournament berth under Plitzuweit and fifth appearance in NCAA Division I.

Indiana Tech beats N'western baseball

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Northwestern College baseball team (4-8) had their bats stymied by the Warriors of Indiana Tech on Thursday down on the campus of Southeastern University, falling 9-2 as the weather ended the game after six innings of play.

Northwestern would strike first in the contest in the third inning, after both teams went quietly in the first two frames. Drew Dysktra scored, thanks to an RBI single from Evan Olesen giving the Raiders the early 1-0 lead.

Indiana Tech scored eight runs during the fourth inning to take command of the game and the 8-1 lead.

With the bases loaded in the bottom half of the fifth, Northwestern would salvage one run as MOC-Floyd Valley grad Tanner Schouten scored, as Olesen picked up his second RBI on the day. Northwestern would trail 9-2 after the fifth frame.

