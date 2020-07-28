SPORTS BRIEFS: NAIA moves most fall sports championships to spring

NAIA moves most fall sports championships to spring
Following the lead of some Division II conferences, the NAIA will move most fall championship events to the spring.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted Tuesday to move national tournaments for volleyball, women's and men's soccer and cross country to the spring of 2021.
The NAIA stopped short of moving the football championships to the spring, but added it is awaiting feedback before making a final decision.
Before Tuesday's vote, 51 NAIA schools had already opted to postpone fall competition until the spring.
Summit League announces delay
VERMILLION, S.D. — The Summit League Presidents Council has announced it will delay the start of competition in Summit fall sports until Sept. 23, and the league will conduct conference-only competition in soccer and volleyball. The announcement follows the recommendation from the League’s Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fall competitive schedules for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis will also be delayed until Sept. 23, as will the non-championship fall season for softball. The statement says training and practices may continue to be conducted at the discretion of each institution in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.
At this time, schedules for winter and spring sports are not impacted. Summit championship models for fall sports as previously announced are also not impacted.
This decision does not impact Coyote football, which competes inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Indeed, the MVFC stated Monday that “patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains the possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes.”
It also does not include non-Summit sponsored sports in which conference institutions compete, such as triathlon.
ARC to proceed as planned
The American Rivers Conference plans to move forward with fall sports but with a reduced schedule in football and single round-robin slates in the other sports because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Tuesday, the ARC, which consists eight Iowa NCAA Division III colleges including Buena Vista, announced that new schedules will be revealed as soon as revised drafts pass through the conference’s governance groups. The conference also stated that it will adjust schedules if public health conditions in the region warrant.
The other fall sports affected in addition to football are men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball.
NSIC events pushed back
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Monday the sports of football and men’s & women’s cross country, the first permissible practice will be Wednesday, September 2 with the first date of competition scheduled for Saturday, September 26. For volleyball and soccer, the first permissible practice will be Tuesday, September 8 with the first date of competition scheduled for Friday, October 2.
With the delay of the fall sports season announced Monday by the NSIC, the Wayne State College football schedule is reduced from 10 games to eight, losing a road contest at Bemidji State and a home game with a Minot State. The Wildcats will now open the 2020 season at Minnesota Duluth on September 26.
The Wildcat volleyball team will now see an original 20-game schedule reduced to 15, losing road games at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State and home matches against Sioux Falls, Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. WSC will open the season on the road at the University of Mary on October 2.
The WSC soccer teams’ original 15-game schedule has been cut to 11 games and will now start on October 2nd with a home match against Minnesota Crookston. The Wildcats lost four matches against Minnesota State, Concordia-St. Paul, Northern State and MSU Moorhead.
The WSC Cross Country schedule will see at least two meets canceled – Sept. 5 at Dordt and Sept. 12 at Dakota State. An updated schedule for Wildcat cross country will be announced at a later date. An amended schedule for Wayne State College women’s golf will be released at a later date.
