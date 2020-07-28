SPORTS BRIEFS: NAIA moves most fall sports championships to spring

At this time, schedules for winter and spring sports are not impacted. Summit championship models for fall sports as previously announced are also not impacted.

This decision does not impact Coyote football, which competes inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Indeed, the MVFC stated Monday that “patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains the possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes.”

It also does not include non-Summit sponsored sports in which conference institutions compete, such as triathlon.

ARC to proceed as planned

The American Rivers Conference plans to move forward with fall sports but with a reduced schedule in football and single round-robin slates in the other sports because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release Tuesday, the ARC, which consists eight Iowa NCAA Division III colleges including Buena Vista, announced that new schedules will be revealed as soon as revised drafts pass through the conference’s governance groups. The conference also stated that it will adjust schedules if public health conditions in the region warrant.