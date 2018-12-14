NAIA Scholar Athletes announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- NAIA released the 2018 Daktronics NAIA Football Scholar Athletes Friday.
Morningside had 12 players named to the Scholar Athletes list - punter and Sergeant Bluff native Spencer Wyant, quarterback and Sioux City Heelan graduate Trent Solsma, offensively lineman Garrit Shanle, tight end Riley Rischling, defensive back Klayton Nordeen, linebacker Joel Katzer, linebacker Jacob Katzer, defensive back Ricky Johnson, running back and Kinglsey native Jacob Harvey, wide receiver Bo Els, offensive lineman Taylor Duncan and defensive back and Sioux City native Deion Clayborn.
Northwestern had 10 players named to the Scholar Athletes list - running back and Sioux Center native Graham Zomermaand, offensive lineman Grahm Kenobble, defensive end and Larchwood native Colin Snyder, offensive lineman and Orange City native Paxton De Haan, defensive back Logan Richard, safety and Rock Valley native Bryce Van Beek, linebacker Sean Powell, defensive end and Larchwood native Vaughn Moser, defensive lineman Carter Van Gorp and offensive lineman Josh Tornow.
Dordt had six players named to the Scholar Athletes list - tight end Benjamin Hayes, offensive lineman Holden Hooyer, running back Keithen Drury, offensive lineman Tristan White and offensively lineman William Vander Woude.
Northwestern volleyball signs Craig
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Lindsey Craig (Shafer, Minn.) has signed a letter of intent to continue both her volleyball and track and field careers at Northwestern College next fall.
Craig is a 5’11 middle hitter who played three years for the Chisago Lakes High School volleyball team. Craig earned all-conference honors and was named the team’s most valuable player as a senior. Voted team captain, Craig hit .333 as a middle hitter this past season. Craig plans to major in Biology at Northwestern.