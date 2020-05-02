SPORTS BRIEFS: Nebraska volleyball picks up Kayla Caffey from Missouri

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball team will have more depth and competition for playing time at the middle blocker position for this season with the addition of a graduate transfer who was a former top-80 national recruit and had some big matches while playing for Missouri.

Kayla Caffey, a 6-foot middle blocker from Chicago, committed Friday to join the Huskers, she told the Journal Star.

And she may be able to play two seasons with the Huskers. She’ll join Nebraska as a graduate transfer and be able to play this season as a junior. She redshirted as a freshman at Missouri, then missed the 2018 season with a leg injury and was awarded a medical redshirt by the NCAA.

Caffey played most of the 2019 season for the Tigers and had an impressive .408 hitting percentage that ranked No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. But she wasn't in the lineup when Nebraska beat Missouri in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Caffey said an injury didn't keep her out of that match.

— Lincoln Journal Star

Huskers football seals Florida linebacker

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers picked up a third linebacker for their six-man class on Friday afternoon to go along with a trio of offensive linemen.