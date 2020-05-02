SPORTS BRIEFS: Nebraska volleyball picks up Kayla Caffey from Missouri

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball team will have more depth and competition for playing time at the middle blocker position for this season with the addition of a graduate transfer who was a former top-80 national recruit and had some big matches while playing for Missouri.
Kayla Caffey, a 6-foot middle blocker from Chicago, committed Friday to join the Huskers, she told the Journal Star.
And she may be able to play two seasons with the Huskers. She’ll join Nebraska as a graduate transfer and be able to play this season as a junior. She redshirted as a freshman at Missouri, then missed the 2018 season with a leg injury and was awarded a medical redshirt by the NCAA.
Caffey played most of the 2019 season for the Tigers and had an impressive .408 hitting percentage that ranked No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. But she wasn't in the lineup when Nebraska beat Missouri in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Caffey said an injury didn't keep her out of that match.
— Lincoln Journal Star
Huskers football seals Florida linebacker
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers picked up a third linebacker for their six-man class on Friday afternoon to go along with a trio of offensive linemen.
The latest addition: outside linebacker Patrick Payton of Miami. The heralded prospect is listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds and is set to play his senior season this fall at Miami Northwestern after playing his junior year at Miami High.
As a junior, Payton was earned first-team All-Dade County honors in the large-school division by the Miami Herald and picked up significant recruiting attention in the process. According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, Payton logged 17½ sacks over the course of the season.
Payton picked Nebraska over in-state schools including Florida, Florida State and Miami and recent offers from schools like Penn State, Mississippi State and Louisville.
Payton is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports.
— Lincoln Journal Star
Huskers WBB add Scoggin
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Amy Williams announced the addition of Ashley Scoggin to the Nebraska women's basketball team's roster for the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday.
Scoggin comes to Nebraska with the potential of three years of eligibility, after an outstanding redshirt freshman season at Salt Lake City Community College in 2019-20. Scoggin averaged 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the 20-7 Bruins, who earned the NJCAA Region 18 title and shared the Scenic West Athletic Conference championship. Scoggin, who hit nearly 40 percent of her three-point attempts and almost 95 percent of her free throws on the season, earned first-team All-Region 18 honors and was a member of the Region 18 All-Tournament team.
Scoggin's strength and fitness level increased throughout 2019-20 at Salt Lake City CC. In a late-season game at Utah State Eastern, Scoggin played 40 minutes on Feb. 22. She was also a regular double-figure scorer down the stretch for the Bruins. Early in the year, she erupted for a season-high 22 points while knocking down 6-of-9 threes in a win over Eastern Wyoming on Nov. 29. Her performance helped her earn conference player-of-the-week honors.
— Nebraska athletics
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!