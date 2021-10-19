SPORTS BRIEFS: NHL Central Scouting lists four current Musketeers on list

Four Musketeers on scouting list

SIOUX CITY — NHL Central Scouting has placed four current Musketeers and two affiliate players on their watch list for the 2022 NHL Draft.

All six players are listed as “C” rated prospects, which means they are a projected to be selected in the 4th, 5th, or 6th round in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The four players currently skating for Sioux City are Garrett Brown, Dylan James, Nick Pierre, and Connor Welsh.

James is a forward that has accounted for two goals and two assists through Sioux City’s first six games. James is set to play college hockey for North Dakota.

Pierre has accounted for three points this year and is committed to play for the University of Wisconsin.

Defenseman Connor Welsh has just returned from injury, but he will be a difference maker on the blue line and has committed to play for Boston College.

Brown is also a key addition to this year’s blue line and has added one assist in the first six games. He is committed to play his college hockey at the University of Denver.

The two affiliates that made the list are William Hughes of Dexter Southfield School in Massachusetts, and Finn Loftus of Blaine High School in Minnesota.

Both are expected to play for Sioux City next season, even if they are taken in the NHL Draft.

The Musketeers beat Omaha by a single goal on Saturday night, as a crucial third period goal from Ben Steeves powered the Muskies to a 3-2 win.

Morningside, N'western stay in Top 10

SIOUX CITY —The Northwestern football team (7-0, 6-0 GPAC) continues to hold down the No. 2 national ranking in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) after dismantling the Jimmies of Jamestown on Saturday.

The Raider offense has found its groove the last couple of weeks putting up 119 points in the last two contests thanks in large part to the dynamic arm of Blake Fryar. Fryar currently ranks second in the NAIA in touchdown passes (22) and eighth nationally in passing yards per game (277.3). He also sits fourth in passing yards on the season with 1,941 yards.

One of Fryar’s favorite targets, Cade Moser sits third nationally in touchdown receptions with 11 on the season. He sits fourth in receiving yards with 869 yards, averaging sixth-ranked 124.1 yards per contest.

Morningside checked in at No. 3 on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics/American Football Coaches Association’s First Down Playbook Week Five Top 25.

It was the seventh straight listing in which head coach Steve Ryan’s Mustangs were among the first three. They also received one first-place vote for a fourth successive poll among their 412 ranking points. Defending national champion Lindsey Wilson College of Kentucky and defending national runner-up Northwestern College were No. 1 and 2.

Iowa WBB starts at No. 9

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Associated Press released its women’s basketball preseason poll, which includes the University of Iowa at No. 9 nationally.

The No. 9 ranking is Iowa’s highest preseason position in 25 years; the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 6 in the 1996-97 preseason poll.

The Hawkeyes return nine letterwinners, including all five starters — Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and McKenna Warnock.

