SPORTS BRIEFS: Nick Franklin traded to Kane County

X's trade Franklin to Kane County

CHICAGO — The American Association announced on Friday that the Sioux City Explorers traded infielder Nick Franklin to the Kane County Cougars.

In return, the X's received two players to be named later and cash.

Franklin started the year with the Explorers, but was sidelined due to a lower-body injury.

With the Explorers in 28 games, Franklin hit eight home runs and drove in 25 runs.

The Cougars and Explorers do not have any remaining head-to-head games in the 2022 regular season.

The Explorers finish out a road trip this weekend in Chicago, and then come home for another quick three-game series against Kansas City starting Monday.

Rivera-Santiago returns to N'western

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern College wrestling coach Rik Dahl has announced the hiring of Luis Rivera-Santiago as a graduate assistant.

Rivera-Santiago is entering his sixth season as a coach with the Red Raider wrestling program, as the 2022-23 season will be his first as a graduate assistant.

During his time as a wrestler at Northwestern, Rivera-Santiago qualified twice for the NAIA Championships, was a GPAC Champion, First Team All-Conference, and GPAC Outstanding Wrestler in 2017, and earned Second Team All-Conference honors in 2016.