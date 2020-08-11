SPORTS BRIEFS: Nick Wanderscheid advances to national golf tournament

The Coyotes had a 2019-20 grade-point average of 3.79 for tops in NCAA Division I.

This marks the fifth-straight year of the Coyotes ranking in the WBCA’s Academic Top-25, with South Dakota ranking in the top-five four out of those five seasons.

“I am just so impressed with how our young ladies have approached their commitment to being their absolute best – in the classroom, on the court and in our community,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “This is a great way to cap off a very special year and we are so very proud of our young ladies.”

South Dakota (30-2) was the only program on the WBCA’s academic list to finish in the Associated Press Top 25. The Coyotes were led in the classroom and on the court by three-time Academic All-American Ciara Duffy. Guard Chloe Lamb joined Duffy on the Academic All-Summit League team. All 13 eligible players made the Summit’s honor roll this year as well.

