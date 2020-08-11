SPORTS BRIEFS: Nick Wanderscheid advances to national golf tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. — Dakota Dunes' Nick Wanderscheid was one of six players Tuesday to make the cut to advance to the 54th PGA Professional Championship on April 25-28 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Wanderscheid finished sixth, as he collected a 72-hole score of 216 at Arbor Links in Nebraska City. That was good for even par.
On Tuesday, Wanderscheid scored a 76 after recording a 67 on Monday.
Ryan VerMeer of Happy Hollow Club won with 11-under.
Jensen wins state amateur
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Laerke Jensen closed the South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championships with titles Sunday at Arrowhead Country Club.
Jensen, of Vermillion, led Rapid City's Alex Kandolin by six strokes going into Sunday and held on for the win despite after her worst 18 holes of the three-day tournament. She finished with a 79 Sunday for a 223, three strokes ahead of Kandolin, who had a consistent tournament with a 76 Sunday after two rounds of 75 each.
USD tops academic charts
ATLANTA — The South Dakota women’s basketball team topped the charts of the WBCA Academic Top 25 announced Tuesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The Coyotes had a 2019-20 grade-point average of 3.79 for tops in NCAA Division I.
This marks the fifth-straight year of the Coyotes ranking in the WBCA’s Academic Top-25, with South Dakota ranking in the top-five four out of those five seasons.
“I am just so impressed with how our young ladies have approached their commitment to being their absolute best – in the classroom, on the court and in our community,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “This is a great way to cap off a very special year and we are so very proud of our young ladies.”
South Dakota (30-2) was the only program on the WBCA’s academic list to finish in the Associated Press Top 25. The Coyotes were led in the classroom and on the court by three-time Academic All-American Ciara Duffy. Guard Chloe Lamb joined Duffy on the Academic All-Summit League team. All 13 eligible players made the Summit’s honor roll this year as well.
