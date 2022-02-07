SPORTS BRIEFS: Nilsen breaks American indoor record

Nilsen breaks American indoor record

TOURCOING, France — South Dakota track and field alumnus Chris Nilsen vaulted a personal best 19 feet, 9 inches, at the Perche en Or pole vault competition on Saturday to break (pending ratification) the American indoor record. It marked Nilsen’s first time surpassing the elusive six-meter mark in his career.

Nilsen, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist, did not have a miss in the competition and went over five heights on first attempts before the record clearance on a first-attempt make. His previous indoor best was 19-5 ½ (5.93m), cleared in his final collegiate season to set a then-NCAA indoor record. It remains the South Dakota program record.

Nilsen sits second in the world this season behind Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis, who vaulted 19-9 ¼ (6.03m) on Friday.

A 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, Nilsen was a three-time NCAA Champion, the 2020 USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year and graduated with a collegiate best of 19-6 ¼ (5.95m) at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships, an NCAA meet record.

The previous American indoor record was held by Sam Kendricks, a height of 19-8 ½ (6.01m) set in 2020 in Rouen, France.

Clark garners another honor

Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark was named the Big Ten player of the week for the sixth time this season on Monday, recognized for averaging 38.7 points, 9.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds during a three-game week that saw Clark score 43 points in a game against Ohio State and collect her fifth triple-double of the season at Wisconsin.

Sunday’s 46-point, 10-assist effort against the Wolverines marked only the second time in the past 15 years that a player in the NBA, WNBA or Division I college basketball has topped 45 points while dishing out a double-digit assist total.

The other player? Kevin Durant accomplished it during a game in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

In addition to earning another Big Ten honor, her fifth in six weeks, Clark was also named Monday by ESPN as it national player of the week and was placed by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on the top-10 watch list for its Nancy Lieberman Award.

