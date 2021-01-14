SPORTS BRIEFS: North's Jaysen Bouwers signs with Iowa Western

“This decision was not made lightly, knowing that fan attendance has been a key driving force in raising interest in the Summit League Basketball Championships. However, after a review of the current environment and the potential impact of bringing 16 teams and all their constituents into one site, it became a necessary decision,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said in a statement announcing the changes to the tournaments, which will be played during the originally scheduled dates of March 6-9.

The move from the Denny Sanford Premier Center to the basketball-centric Sanford Pentagon was made to ensure all tournament operations, including practices, could be performed under one roof.

“In a multi-team event like our championships, one positive test along with contact tracing requirements has the potential to eliminate several teams from moving forward and mitigating those risks was paramount in the decision-making process,” Douple said.

“Our medical consultants and Presidents Council concluded that every step possible should be taken to help mitigate exposure to the virus for everyone involved. Unfortunately, these measures included some tough decisions. And, while we cannot eliminate all concerns, it is imperative to take every precaution to temper and reduce these risks as much as possible.”