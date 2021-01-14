SPORTS BRIEFS: North's Jaysen Bouwers signs with Iowa Western

Bouwers signs with Iowa Western
SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Jaysen Bouwers on Thursday signed with the Iowa Western track and cross country program.
Bouwers won the state individual championship in Class 4A back in October. Bouwers won the individual meet on Oct. 30, 2020, with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes, 31.20 seconds, beating Dubuque Hempstead senior Ryan Winger’s 15:45.
He also helped the Stars win the Class 4A team title.
Iowa Western completed its best season at the NJCAA championships in November, as the Reivers placed third.
Wayne State games pushed back
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State's NSIC South Division women's basketball games this weekend at Minnesota State have been moved back one day to Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 related protocols at Wayne State.
Game times are now set for Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Taylor Center in Mankato. WSC enters this weekend's play at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the South Division while MSU is 2-2 and 1-1 in divisional play.
No fans at Summit basketball tourney
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League men and women's basketball tournaments will be held without fans and the games will be moved to the Sanford Pentagon, the conference announced Thursday.
“This decision was not made lightly, knowing that fan attendance has been a key driving force in raising interest in the Summit League Basketball Championships. However, after a review of the current environment and the potential impact of bringing 16 teams and all their constituents into one site, it became a necessary decision,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said in a statement announcing the changes to the tournaments, which will be played during the originally scheduled dates of March 6-9.
The move from the Denny Sanford Premier Center to the basketball-centric Sanford Pentagon was made to ensure all tournament operations, including practices, could be performed under one roof.
“In a multi-team event like our championships, one positive test along with contact tracing requirements has the potential to eliminate several teams from moving forward and mitigating those risks was paramount in the decision-making process,” Douple said.
“Our medical consultants and Presidents Council concluded that every step possible should be taken to help mitigate exposure to the virus for everyone involved. Unfortunately, these measures included some tough decisions. And, while we cannot eliminate all concerns, it is imperative to take every precaution to temper and reduce these risks as much as possible.”
The Summit League basketball tournaments have been held in Sioux Falls since 2009.
Northern Iowa shuffles schedule
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Conference has announced the rescheduling of multiple games including 2 UNI games with Drake.
UNI's game with Drake scheduled for Feb. 17 in the Knapp Center will now take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The game will tip-off at 6 pm and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Drakes return trip to the McLeod Center originally scheduled for Jan. 21 will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The game will tip-off at 7 pm and will be a Valley on ESPN broadcast.