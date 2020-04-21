SPORTS BRIEFS: North's Nate Reed commits to Morningside

Nate Reed commits to Morningside
SIOUX CITY -- One of the top scorers in Iowa Class 4A boys basketball is staying home.
North High School senior Nate Reed announced on social media Tuesday his commitment to the Morningside men's basketball program.
Reed, a member of the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa second team, averaged 18.3 points per game. That average was good for fourth-highest in the Missouri River Conference and 14th in Class 4A.
Reed also owns the season's No. 2 single-game high in points among Class 4A scorers. He scored 43 points on Dec. 3 against Storm Lake. The season-high in 4A belonged to Des Moines North's Malik Allen, who scored 47 on Jan. 31.
Reed also led the Stars with 174 rebounds, 47 blocks, and 94 made free throws. He was a 46-percent shooter from the floor and 81 percent from the stripe.
Williston transfers to USD women's basketball program
VERMILLION, S.D .— South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce the addition of Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston to the Coyote women’s basketball program. Williston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Coyotes beginning with the 2021-22 season.
A 6-foot-4 center from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Williston spent the past two seasons playing for the University of Oklahoma under Sherri Coale. Williston was ranked by espnW as the No. 17 center in her signing class.
“I am so excited and grateful to have the opportunity to join the South Dakota women’s basketball team,” Williston said. “I am so excited to experience the energy and crowds at the games and cannot wait to be in Vermillion and meet my new family. Go Yotes.”
Williston was named to The Oklahoman Class 4A All-State first team and the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State team as a high school senior. She led Broken Bow High School to 93 wins her four seasons, three-straight Oklahoma Class 4A Tournaments, four district championships and two regional championships. She was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball at Broken Bow and also participated in track and field.
Williston joins the quartet of incoming freshmen in Morgan Hansen, Maddie Krull, Natalie Mazurek and Kyah Watson as additions for the 2020-21 season.
