SPORTS BRIEFS: North's Nate Reed commits to Morningside

Nate Reed commits to Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- One of the top scorers in Iowa Class 4A boys basketball is staying home.

North High School senior Nate Reed announced on social media Tuesday his commitment to the Morningside men's basketball program.

Reed, a member of the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa second team, averaged 18.3 points per game. That average was good for fourth-highest in the Missouri River Conference and 14th in Class 4A.

Reed also owns the season's No. 2 single-game high in points among Class 4A scorers. He scored 43 points on Dec. 3 against Storm Lake. The season-high in 4A belonged to Des Moines North's Malik Allen, who scored 47 on Jan. 31.

Reed also led the Stars with 174 rebounds, 47 blocks, and 94 made free throws. He was a 46-percent shooter from the floor and 81 percent from the stripe.

Williston transfers to USD women's basketball program

VERMILLION, S.D .— South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce the addition of Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston to the Coyote women’s basketball program. Williston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Coyotes beginning with the 2021-22 season.