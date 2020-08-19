SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern Athletics introduces updated logo

"After coming to Northwestern in July, one of the first things on my list was developing a visual identity just for Raider athletics, so I was very pleased to see that work had already been done and resulted in such a powerful image," Parker said. "It's a good representation for what I know this program to be about: Developing leaders and performing with excellence because excellence honors God."

This fall, the new graphic will be seen on Raider athletics practice apparel and on select uniforms and facilities as it is phased in over the next year.

Imig named Liston award nominee

SIOUX CITY – Morningside College senior men’s basketball student-athlete Zach Imig was named Wednesday the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s nominee for the male National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Emil S. Liston award.

Imig has a 4.0 grade-point average and is a biopsychology major.