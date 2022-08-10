SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern, Dordt land in NAIA volleyball preseason Top 25

N'western, Dordt in Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced today, Wednesday, August 10, their 2022 Preseason Top-25 poll. The initial rankings of the season saw the Northwestern College volleyball team hold steady inside the top-10, ranked No. 8 to begin the campaign.

Dordt found itself 24th in the poll.

The defending national champions, the Spartans of Missouri Baptist University, will enter the season ranked No. 1 behind snagging 18 of the 19 first-place votes.

Jamestown, after making the semifinals, will enter the season No. 2 as they snagged one first-place vote. Bellevue (Neb.) checks in at No. 3, Marian (Ind.) at No. 4, and Midland at No. 5 round out the top-5 in the preseason poll.

Two other Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) teams join Northwestern inside the top-10 in the preseason poll (Jamestown, No. 2; Midland, No. 5).

Buena Vista adds 3 football coaches

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Buena Vista University football team opened its fall camp Tuesday, and, Head Coach Grant Mollring announced the hiring of Tom Rethman, Tony Harper, and Stephan Sandford as part-time coaches to round out his staff.

“We are excited to add three outstanding coaches to our staff this year in multiple roles,” said Mollring in a press release. “Coach Sanford and Coach Rethman will be taking on roles as position coaches for us at some places of need and our program will benefit greatly from having them available at practice and on gamedays. Coach Harper will be assisting us through some portions of camp and will be involved throughout the season in a consultant role both with our defense and program operations.”

Rethman spent nine seasons as head football coach at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City (2008-16) after serving as offensive coordinator for seven seasons at UW-Oshkosh. He’s also had coaching stints at Knox College, Southern Illinois University, Illinois State University and Carroll University.

Harper, meanwhile, was head football coach at Hastings College in Hastings, Neb., for 10 seasons (2011-2020) and for three seasons as head football coach at Dakota Wesleyan University. Harper has also had coaching stints at Dana College, Doane University, and Grand Island Northwest High School.

Sanford will be working as a defensive assistant. He has spent four seasons as an assistant at Storm Lake High School and played football at the collegiate level for Northwestern College in Orange City.

In addition to assisting with football, Sanford also serves as a volunteer coach within the BVU track and field program.