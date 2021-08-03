SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern, Morningside appear in NAIA preseason Top 5

N'western 2nd, M'side 3rd in poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released their 2021 Preseason Coaches' Poll on Monday.
The Red Raiders check in at No. 2 after making a run to the NAIA Championship game a season ago.
Northwestern was one of two teams to garner 400-plus points in the preseason poll, tallying 402 points. Defending national champions Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) claimed the top spot in the preseason poll and received 18 first-place votes and garnered 418 points.
The Red Raiders open the season at Presentation on Aug. 28.
Morningside, meanwhile, debuted at No. 3 on the preseason coaches poll.
Steve Ryan’s Mustangs, also harboring a string of four successive national semifinal round appearances and nine consecutive 10-wins-or-more campaigns, received 386 ranking points.
Morningside opens the 2021 slate Saturday, Sept. 4. Concordia University visits Elwood Olsen Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Schutt named preseason all-American
VERMILLION, S.D. —S outh Dakota senior punter Brady Schutt has been named to the STATS Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team for the second time in as many seasons. Schutt is one of four punters on the list.
Schutt has turned in the fourth-best punting average in FCS in each of the last two seasons and it is his punting unit that led the nation in net punting during the spring season. The Orange City, Iowa, native has averaged 42.9 yards per punt over his four-year career, which is a USD program record. Schutt is a two-time all-MVFC honoree.
Wayne State 10th in NSIC
WAYNE, Neb. —Wayne State College was picked 10th overall and fifth in the South Division in the 2021 NSIC Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Senior center Ryan Kennedy and senior defensive back Kevin Ransom were selected as Wildcat Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.
The Wildcats received 60 points overall and 15 in the NSIC South Division in voting conducted by coaches from across the league. The 2020 football season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WSC was 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division during the 2019 campaign.
Minnesota State was voted as the team to beat in the NSIC this season collected 168 points and 12 of 14 first-place votes in the poll. Minnesota Duluth was second with 144 points.