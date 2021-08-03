SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern, Morningside appear in NAIA preseason Top 5

Schutt has turned in the fourth-best punting average in FCS in each of the last two seasons and it is his punting unit that led the nation in net punting during the spring season. The Orange City, Iowa, native has averaged 42.9 yards per punt over his four-year career, which is a USD program record. Schutt is a two-time all-MVFC honoree.

Wayne State 10th in NSIC

WAYNE, Neb. —Wayne State College was picked 10th overall and fifth in the South Division in the 2021 NSIC Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Senior center Ryan Kennedy and senior defensive back Kevin Ransom were selected as Wildcat Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.

The Wildcats received 60 points overall and 15 in the NSIC South Division in voting conducted by coaches from across the league. The 2020 football season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WSC was 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division during the 2019 campaign.

Minnesota State was voted as the team to beat in the NSIC this season collected 168 points and 12 of 14 first-place votes in the poll. Minnesota Duluth was second with 144 points.

