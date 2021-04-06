SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Colton Harold earns national baseball player of the week

Harold nabs national honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwestern's Colton Harold was named both the NAIA and GPAC Baseball Player of the Week announced earlier today by their respective offices.
Harold totaled 10 hits in 15 at-bats for a .667 average in four games against Dakota Wesleyan last weekend. He had four home runs and drove in 13 to go with seven runs scored. Harold hit two home runs in the Raiders 13-8 win against the Tigers on Thursday and then smacked two more home runs, including a grand slam, in his team's 9-2 game-one win on Saturday.
Harold ranks in the GPAC's top five in both home runs and RBIs for the season.
NU's sells 24,000 tickets
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has sold more than half of its available tickets for the May 1 Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
More than 24,000 tickets had been sold as of early this week, an NU spokesperson confirmed to the Lincoln Journal Star, marking steady if not overwhelming demand.
Nebraska is currently planning on 50% capacity at Memorial Stadium for the spring game, which puts the cap for ticket sales in the neighborhood of 42,500.
NU put tickets on sale to season ticket holders on April 1 and to the general public on April 2. In a change this year, the ticket office limited season ticket holders to a maximum of four tickets purchased (down from 10 in 2019).
Miles heads to SJSU
Tim Miles, who coached Nebraska basketball for seven seasons before getting fired in 2019, was officially named Tuesday as the new coach at San Jose State.
Miles, 54, had spent the previous two seasons out of coaching, mostly working as a TV analyst. San Jose State will be his sixth stop as a head coach. He previously worked at Nebraska (2012-19), Colorado State (2007-12), North Dakota State (2001-07), Southwest Minnesota State (1997-2001) and Mayville State (1995-97).
Miles takes over an SJSU team that hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since 1996 and has never won a tournament game. The Spartans, members of the Mountain West Conference since 2013, went a combined 20-93 in four seasons under previous coach Jean Prioleau.
At Nebraska, Miles won 116 games but only twice finished with a winning record in the Big Ten. He led the Huskers to the NCAA tournament in 2014. The 2017-18 team went 22-11 and tied for fourth in the conference but was left out of March Madness.
The Huskers went 6-14 in the Big Ten in Miles' last season in 2018-19. The Huskers did finish the regular season with an overtime win over Iowa, then won a pair of games in the Big Ten tournament to make the NIT. But Miles was fired after a second-round exit.
Miles had been connected to multiple jobs since his time at Nebraska ended. He was reportedly a finalist this offseason at New Mexico, but the Lobos eventually hired former Minnesota coach Richard Pitino instead.