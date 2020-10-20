SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Lacey Reitz gets GPAC, NAIA player of the week

Reitz gets conference, national player of the week

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College senior setter Lacey Reitz picked up two weekly awards on Tuesday, as she received Great Plains Athletic Conference and NAIA Setter of the Week.

Reitz, a senior from Jackson, Minnesota, played a key role in leading the Raiders to a 4-0 record last week. Reitz piled up 176 assists as she directed an offense that hit .317 in wins against Briar Cliff, Dakota Wesleyan, Doane and Hastings. She averaged 12.6 assists, 2.1 digs and served a team-best six aces.

Emily Strasser also earned a weekly honor, and it came from the GPAC.

Strasser was awarded Defender of the Week. The junior from Sioux Falls totaled 68 digs, averaging 4.9 per set, in wins against Briar Cliff, Dakota Wesleyan, Doane and Hastings. Strasser had 20 or more digs in two of the four matches, including a season-high 26 in the win over Hastings.

Huskers WBB adds former Jamestown assistant

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Amy Williams announced the addition of Logan Seiser to the Husker women’s basketball staff as video and creative content coordinator on Tuesday.