SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Lacey Reitz gets GPAC, NAIA player of the week

Reitz gets conference, national player of the week
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College senior setter Lacey Reitz picked up two weekly awards on Tuesday, as she received Great Plains Athletic Conference and NAIA Setter of the Week.
Reitz, a senior from Jackson, Minnesota, played a key role in leading the Raiders to a 4-0 record last week. Reitz piled up 176 assists as she directed an offense that hit .317 in wins against Briar Cliff, Dakota Wesleyan, Doane and Hastings. She averaged 12.6 assists, 2.1 digs and served a team-best six aces.
Emily Strasser also earned a weekly honor, and it came from the GPAC.
Strasser was awarded Defender of the Week. The junior from Sioux Falls totaled 68 digs, averaging 4.9 per set, in wins against Briar Cliff, Dakota Wesleyan, Doane and Hastings. Strasser had 20 or more digs in two of the four matches, including a season-high 26 in the win over Hastings.
Huskers WBB adds former Jamestown assistant
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Amy Williams announced the addition of Logan Seiser to the Husker women’s basketball staff as video and creative content coordinator on Tuesday.
Seiser comes to Nebraska after spending the past two seasons as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Jamestown.
While on staff at Jamestown, Seiser worked alongside former Husker guard Janay Morton as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season. Seiser also spent time as an assistant in the North Dakota Attack girls’ basketball program.
Before his two-year stint at Jamestown, Seiser spent four months as the interim video coordinator for the Iowa State women’s basketball program while he completed his undergraduate degree.
He spent four seasons as a women’s basketball manager for the Cyclones from 2014-15 through 2017-18.
