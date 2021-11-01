SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Tyson Kooima earns NAIA Player of the Week

Kooima gets NAIA PoW

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The accolades keep rolling in for star quarterback Tyson Kooima, as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Kooima as the national Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in picking apart the No. 20 Dordt defense, helping the Raiders trounce the Defenders 63-28.

His six touchdown passes against the Defenders set a new career-high for the senior quarterback, breaking the record he set a season ago against Dordt in Sioux Center. The NAIA announcement comes hours after being named the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Offensive Player of the Week.

Kooima led the offense on eight total possessions on the afternoon, as he led the Raiders to eight touchdowns on the day. Only throwing 13 times on the game, Kooima made good on every single throw, completing all 13 of them for 283 yards. His longest strike was an 83-yard touchdown connection to Konner McQuillan.

On the season, in his appearances in three games, Kooima has a QB rating of 348.15 with an astounding 84% completion percentage. He is 26-for-31 for 567 yards and 11 touchdowns, with his longest touchdown pass being the 83-yard connection against Dordt this last week.

USD bumps up one spot

WACO, Texas — South Dakota football is up one spot to No. 21 in the AFCA FCS Top 25 poll announced Monday. It is the team’s fourth consecutive week in the national rankings.

South Dakota is one of six teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference ranked in the poll. The others are North Dakota State (2), Southern Illinois (9), South Dakota State (12), Northern Iowa (15) and Missouri State (20).

The Coyotes (5-3, 3-2 MVFC) are on the road at Western Illinois Saturday in a noon kickoff from Macomb, Illinois. The Leathernecks (2-7, 2-4) are coming off a 38-31 win against Illinois State Saturday and will be playing their final home game of the season.

Panel OKs Iowa swimming suit

DES MOINES — A panel responsible for resolving lawsuits against the state of Iowa agreed Monday to pay nearly $400,000 in attorney and expert witness fees as part of a settlement in a lawsuit in which University of Iowa officials reversed a decision to eliminate women’s swimming.

The State Appeal Board, which includes the state auditor, state treasurer and director of the Iowa Department of Management, voted to pay $399,989 to five attorneys and three expert witnesses. Iowa Solicitor General Jeff Thompson explained that the payment was part of a court-approved settlement. .

“This reflects fees which are in my opinion much lower than we would have ended up paying had we continued to litigate this case,” Thompson said.

Members of the University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team alleged that the August 2020 decision to eliminate their program violated the federal Title IX law passed in 1972 that bars sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs. The lawsuit filed in September 2020 argued that Iowa was not offering equal opportunities for female students to participate in sports as required by the law.

The university denied it was violating Title IX. University leaders said the program cuts — which also included dropping men’s swimming and diving, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis — were needed to help balance the athletic department's budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

