SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Tyson Kooima gets GPAC Player of the Week

Kooima gets NAIA PoW
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Tyson Kooima was named both the NAIA and GPAC Football Offensive Player of the Week announced Monday by their respective offices.
Kooima threw for 290 yards and a career-best five touchdowns in leading Northwestern to a 48-40 road win over Dordt last weekend. The senior completed 17-of-27 pass attempts and threw touchdown passes to three different receivers.
Kooima moved into second place all-time at Northwestern with 82 career touchdown passes, two shy of the record. The five touchdown passes in a single game is tied for second most in program history as well.
For the game, Kooima led the Raiders in rushing with 67 yards and leads the NAIA in total offense and passing yards with 1,009 yards.
Colbert, McCall opt out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Monday that two Hawkeye student-athletes, Djimon Colbert and Taajhir McCall, have elected to opt out of the 2020 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made Monday following the completion of required paperwork by each of the student-athletes. Colbert is a junior linebacker from Shawnee, Mission, Kansas, while McCall is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman.
Iowa opens the 2020 season at Purdue. The Hawkeyes host Northwestern in their first home game of the season on the last weekend of October.
McGowens gets green light
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska announced Monday that men's basketball player Trey McGowens received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.
McGowens, who transferred from Pittsburgh and signed with the Huskers in April, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. A 6-foot-4, 191-pound guard from Pendleton, S.C., McGowens started 64 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons. He started 32 of 33 games last season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He posted 20 double-figure efforts, including a trio of 20-point performances, and was ranked in the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals (4th), assists (10th), assist-to-turnover ratio (15th, 1.26-to-1) and minutes played (13th, 33.8 mpg).
Astros rally past A's
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four, Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead, two-run single during Houston's four-run sixth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the opener of their AL Division series Monday at Dodger Stadium.
George Springer, MVP of the 2017 World Series, had four hits for Houston.
The Astros rallied with two outs in the sixth against Oakland's vaunted bullpen to take control of Major League Baseball's first neutral-site postseason game resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Houston pounded out 16 hits in all as the A's ran through eight pitchers.
The teams combined for six home runs in daytime conditions that were ripe for the ball to carry at the stadium where the Dodgers hit a major league-leading 118 homers.
