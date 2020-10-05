SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Tyson Kooima gets GPAC Player of the Week

Iowa opens the 2020 season at Purdue. The Hawkeyes host Northwestern in their first home game of the season on the last weekend of October.

McGowens gets green light

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska announced Monday that men's basketball player Trey McGowens received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.

McGowens, who transferred from Pittsburgh and signed with the Huskers in April, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. A 6-foot-4, 191-pound guard from Pendleton, S.C., McGowens started 64 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons. He started 32 of 33 games last season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He posted 20 double-figure efforts, including a trio of 20-point performances, and was ranked in the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals (4th), assists (10th), assist-to-turnover ratio (15th, 1.26-to-1) and minutes played (13th, 33.8 mpg).

Astros rally past A's

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four, Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead, two-run single during Houston's four-run sixth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the opener of their AL Division series Monday at Dodger Stadium.