SPORTS BRIEFS: NSAA allows student-athletes to allow S&C programs Monday

OMAHA -- The Nebraska State Activities Association announced Tuesday that it will allow student-athletes to conduct voluntary strength and conditioning sessions, starting Monday.
The NSAA released these requirements to be followed:
- Maintain social distance by being 6 feet apart at all times.
- Groups of a maximum 25 persons (students) or less must be pre-determined
- 50% of rated occupancy does not apply to high school weight rooms per the express directive of the Governor’s office.
- Member schools located in Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties are limited to groups of 10 students per local directed health measures (DHMs).
- Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another.
- Interaction between groups shall be avoided.
- Sessions can only include weightlifting, running, and exercises designed to promote physical fitness.
- Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment may not be used as part of school-sponsored summer conditioning.
- Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC.
Additionally, NSAA member school-sponsored camps and clinics are prohibited in any sport.
USD track gets five All-Americans
NEW ORLEANS — Five South Dakota student-athletes were recognized as All-Americans for the indoor season by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.
South Dakota was one of 119 different institutions to have student-athletes recognized as All-America on Tuesday.
Three-time NCAA Champion Chris Nilsen highlights the group with his seventh career All-America distinction in the pole vault. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen broke the NCAA indoor pole vault record this winter with a vault of 19 feet, 5 ½ inches, at the Nebraska Tune-Up. He was later named the USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year and the Summit League Field Athlete of the Year.
The Coyotes’ lone honoree on the women’s side, Helen Falda garners her sixth career All-America distinction in the pole vault. Hailing from Torino, Italy, Falda recorded her indoor best of 14-3 ½ at the Adidas Classic for the 12th-best height during the indoor season.
Zack Anderson picks up his third All-America recognition in the high jump. He has qualified for four national meets during his career. An in-state standout from Parker, South Dakota, Anderson tied his indoor school record of 7-3 ¾ at the Nebraska Tune-Up to record the ninth-best mark in the country during the indoor season. He was named the Summit League Championships Field MVP.
The third Coyote pole vaulter in the field, Ethan Bray receives his first All-America accolade. A native of Fishers, Indiana, Bray would have competed at his first NCAA Championships meet. He’s a two-time qualifier for the NCAA West Preliminaries. Bray vaulted an indoor best 18-1 at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet for the ninth-best height in the nation during the season.
Brithton Senior garners his first career All-America accolade in the 60-meter hurdles following an impressive freshman campaign. Hailing from Hanover, Jamaica, Senior clocked 7.74 seconds in the 60 hurdles to win the Summit League Championships in a new meet record and South Dakota program record. The time ranked him in a tie for 16th in the nation. He was later named the Summit League Track Athlete of the Year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!