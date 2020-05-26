SPORTS BRIEFS: NSAA allows student-athletes to allow S&C programs Monday

NEW ORLEANS — Five South Dakota student-athletes were recognized as All-Americans for the indoor season by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.

South Dakota was one of 119 different institutions to have student-athletes recognized as All-America on Tuesday.

Three-time NCAA Champion Chris Nilsen highlights the group with his seventh career All-America distinction in the pole vault. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen broke the NCAA indoor pole vault record this winter with a vault of 19 feet, 5 ½ inches, at the Nebraska Tune-Up. He was later named the USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year and the Summit League Field Athlete of the Year.

The Coyotes’ lone honoree on the women’s side, Helen Falda garners her sixth career All-America distinction in the pole vault. Hailing from Torino, Italy, Falda recorded her indoor best of 14-3 ½ at the Adidas Classic for the 12th-best height during the indoor season.