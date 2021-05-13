SPORTS BRIEFS: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean earns Iowa football Gatorade Player of the Year

Beginning in 2022-23, states will be allowed to use a 35-second shot clock. College basketball uses 30 seconds.

A shot-clock proposal must go through the Nebraska School Activities Association legislative process beginning with a request by a member school. The proposal would have to go through two rounds of legislative district voting before the NSAA board could approve it.

Guidelines from the National Federation of State High School Associations include using two shot-clock displays that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn and using an alternative timing device, like a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot-clock malfunction.

The guidelines allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred and the officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.

Morningside has 8 GPAC selections

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College placed eight softball athletes on the first and second teams and nine overall on the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason awards, released Thursday.