SPORTS BRIEFS: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean earns Iowa football Gatorade Player of the Year

DeJean gets Gatorade Player of Year
IDA GROVE, Iowa — OABCIG High School senior Cooper DeJean learned Thursday that he was named Gatorade Football Player of the Year for the state of Iowa.
DeJean became the first Iowa Hawkeyes signee to win the award since 2014.
Defensively, DeJean was third among the Falcons in tackles (53.5) and he had 44 solo stops. He had one sack and two tackles for loss. DeJean also picked off three passes in 2020.
DeJean was also a major factor in special teams. The Falcons senior returned four kickoffs for 151 yards and returned one of those for 95 yards for a touchdown.
When DeJean was returning punts, he averaged 26.2 yards per game. DeJean returned five punts for 131 yards and took two of those back for a touchdown.
Of course, DeJean made noise as OABCIG’s quarterback, too. DeJean had the second-most offensive yards of any player in the state with 4,682.
DeJean had 59 total touchdowns, and 35 of those were in the air.
NFHS opens up shot clock option
LINCOLN — Shot clocks could be coming to Nebraska and Iowa high school basketball after the national governing body announced Wednesday that state associations can decide whether to adopt their use.
Beginning in 2022-23, states will be allowed to use a 35-second shot clock. College basketball uses 30 seconds.
A shot-clock proposal must go through the Nebraska School Activities Association legislative process beginning with a request by a member school. The proposal would have to go through two rounds of legislative district voting before the NSAA board could approve it.
Guidelines from the National Federation of State High School Associations include using two shot-clock displays that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn and using an alternative timing device, like a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot-clock malfunction.
The guidelines allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred and the officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.
Morningside has 8 GPAC selections
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College placed eight softball athletes on the first and second teams and nine overall on the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason awards, released Thursday.
Three individuals from head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s squad were named first team. Junior infielder Morgan Nixon, senior infielder Lexie Stolen, and junior outfielder Ellie Cropley gained the honor. Each of them has earned two all-league recognitions, as Cropley and Nixon were second team in 2019, and Stolen was an honorable mention honoree.
Second team accolades went to junior infielder Bre Tjebben, senior outfielder Carson Cameron, sophomore outfielder Vanessa Bohuslavsky, sophomore pitcher Lisa Bolton, and senior catcher Ashton Whited. It was the first loop award for Bohuslavsky, Bolton, and Tjebben, while Cameron and Whited were recognized for the third time in their careers.
Senior pitcher Alex Nelson rounded out Morningside’s awards with her placement on the honorable mention list.