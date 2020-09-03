SPORTS BRIEFS: OABCIG's DeJean invited to All-American Game

IDA GROVE, Iowa — OABCIG High School senior Cooper DeJean accepted an invitation on Thursday to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl in January.
The game will be played on January 9, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and the exhibition game will be nationally televised on NBC.
There are just two Iowans currently slated to play in the game. The other is Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone.
The game features some of the best high school sports seniors in the nation.
DeJean is a defensive back commit to the University of Iowa.
Luckow joins United Sports Academy
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The United Sports Academy has hired Caleb Luckow as Director of Basketball Training. In his new role, Luckow will work with United Sports Academy athletes on basketball skills training and development, including leading monthly basketball lessons.
Luckow spent last year as a men's basketball assistant coach at Morningside. The Mustangs won the 2019-20 GPAC regular-season championship. They carried their success into the postseason as a number one seed in the NAIA National Tournament before having their season cut short due to COVID-19 in the Sweet 16.
The Webster City native spent 2012-2017 as the Athletic Director and Head boys basketball Coach at Siouxland Christian.
Before his time in Sioux City, Luckow worked in social work in Des Moines after earning his Bachelors from Iowa State University. He also spent a total of eight years coaching/training with Kingdom Hoops while receiving his Masters from Liberty University in Athletic Administration and Sports Management.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!