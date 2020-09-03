SPORTS BRIEFS: OABCIG's DeJean invited to All-American Game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDA GROVE, Iowa — OABCIG High School senior Cooper DeJean accepted an invitation on Thursday to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl in January.

The game will be played on January 9, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and the exhibition game will be nationally televised on NBC.

There are just two Iowans currently slated to play in the game. The other is Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone.

The game features some of the best high school sports seniors in the nation.

DeJean is a defensive back commit to the University of Iowa.

Luckow joins United Sports Academy

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The United Sports Academy has hired Caleb Luckow as Director of Basketball Training. In his new role, Luckow will work with United Sports Academy athletes on basketball skills training and development, including leading monthly basketball lessons.

Luckow spent last year as a men's basketball assistant coach at Morningside. The Mustangs won the 2019-20 GPAC regular-season championship. They carried their success into the postseason as a number one seed in the NAIA National Tournament before having their season cut short due to COVID-19 in the Sweet 16.