SPORTS BRIEFS: Owen McLaughlin named USHL Forward of the Week

McLaughlin earns USHL honor

SIOUX CITY — After collecting a hat trick Friday night at home, Sioux City Musketeers forward Owen McLaughlin was named Forward of the Week by the United States Hockey League on Tuesday.

He followed that up with three assists against Waterloo on Saturday. The North Dakota commit has racked up 34 points this season which ranks him 7th in the USHL. He also ranks 7th in goals with 19, and 8th in assists with 27. McLaughlin’s strong play has helped the Muskies push their winning streak to five games and are currently alone in secnd place. During the current span the team has racked up 27 goals.

“He’s got the ability to put the game on his back, when it really kind of not going our way the whole way,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said after the hat trick on Friday. “To his credit, he’s a performer. He’s had a great week, and he finished it up with that.”

Reifenrath gets Summit recognition

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota second-year freshmen Sara Reifenrath and Eerik Haamer have been named Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended Jan. 30.aam

Reifenrath garners the Summit League women’s track athlete of the week honor for the seventh time of her career. Haamer receives his first career Summit men’s field athlete of the week honor.

Reifenrath, a native of Hartington, Nebraska, picks up her second track award this season. She won the 200 meters and anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay at the Adidas Classic Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. She took the tape in 23.77 seconds, a time just four-hundredths off her indoor best and school record mark from a season ago. She leads the Summit League and ranks 41st nationally with the time.

Haamer, hailing from Tartu, Estonia, garnered first-team All-America honors in the pole vault last year during the indoor season. He captured the pole vault competition Friday night at Nebraska with a season-best clearance of 17-11 (5.46m). That height is tops in the Summit League and eighth in the NCAA this season. Haamer has won all three meets he’s competed in during the indoor slate.

Clark makes Wooden Award list

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s basketball sophomore Caitlin Clark was named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top-20 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on ESPNU Monday night.

The list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the John R. Wooden Award All-America Team and Most Outstanding Player Award. The list includes four additional Big Ten athletes, including Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, and Maryland’s Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese.

Clark, a Des Moines native is having a record-breaking season, registering four triple-doubles this season and leads the country in most career triple-doubles by an active player with five.

Cousins replaces Rodgers for Pro Bowl

EAGAN, Minn. — Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added Monday to the NFC roster. The all-star game will be played Sunday in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.

A pair of Tennessee Titans also were added as injury replacements Monday afternoon. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is replacing Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, while left guard Rodger Saffold, a 12-year veteran, is filling in for Quenton Nelson of Indianapolis. This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for both.

Cousins was also picked as the fill-in for Rodgers after the 2019 season with Minnesota and after the 2016 season with Washington. Cousins has never made the original Pro Bowl roster.

The 33-year-old Cousins was one of only two players in the NFL this season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. Rodgers was the other. Cousins posted a 103.1 passer rating, ranking fourth in the league behind Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.

