SPORTS BRIEFS: Park Jefferson Speedway will host another weekend of races; South Dakota men’s basketball team to compete in Florida tournament

Tri-State Late Models return

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Tri-State Late Models series makes it second stop at Park Jefferson International Speedway Saturday.

A special 40-lap Freedom feature spotlights a full night of competition. The IMCA Northern SportMods, IMCA Stock Cars sponsored by J&J Fitting; IMCA Hobby Stocks sponsored by Q and Feather Again; and IMCA Sport Compacts sponsored by Fox 620 join the touring series for season points competition, too.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing getting underway at 7 p.m.

USD to play in Fla. tourney

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team is set to compete in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off down in Fort Myers, Florida. Dates for the tournament are scheduled for November 22 and 23 from Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

The Coyotes will play in the Palms Division of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in a four-team bracketed tournament. Other schools in the Palms Division consist of Northern Illinois, Sam Houston, and Long Island with the Beach Division comprising of Georgia Tech, Marquette, Mississippi State, and Utah. Though there will not be crossover games in the tournament, every Palms Division team will play at one of the Beach Division teams prior to all eight programs heading to Fort Myers. Those matchups will be announced at a later date.

The Fort Myers Tip-Off has been an annual two-day college basketball tournament during Thanksgiving week since 2018. The 2022 tournament is the second with both the Beach Division and the Palms Division. Last year's inaugural Palms Division field featured Yale, Milwaukee, Bowling Green, and eventual Palms Division champion Southern Utah. Last season's Beach Division consisted of Ohio State, Seton Hall, California, and Florida. Florida went on to beat Ohio State on a buzzer-beating three-pointer to take the Beach Division crown.

Matchups and game times for the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off will be announced in the coming weeks.

Iowa, NU to play in Gavitt Games

The Big Ten and BIG EAST conferences jointly announced on Friday the pairings and dates for the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games, which include Iowa traveling to New Jersey to face Seton Hall on Nov. 16.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games, featuring eight games between the two historic conferences Nov. 14-18, is a unique early-season series named in honor of Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary.

This will be Iowa’s fourth contest in the Gavitt Games, previously playing at Marquette (2015), and hosting Seton Hall (2016) and DePaul (2019).

The Hawkeyes and Pirates have previously met twice before. Iowa beat Seton Hall (85-63) on Dec. 29, 1982, in the Rochester Classic in Rochester, New York, while the Pirates defeated the Hawkeyes (91-83) on Nov. 17, 2016, in Iowa City.

Meanwhile, Nebraska will play St. John's on Nov. 17.

It will mark the second time the schools have met, as St. John’s posted a 79-56 victory in Queens in the 2017 Gavitt Games. Both of NU’s conference challenge games are rematches from the 2017-18 season, as NU hosts Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games, which began in 2015, is an early-season series between the two conferences and named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and basketball visionary. Nebraska is 1-3 in four Gavitt Tipoff Games appearance since participating in the inaugural event in 2015. The Big Ten is 2-1-3 in the event following the Big East’s win in the 2021 Gavitt Games.

