SPORTS BRIEFS: Paul Bruns enters transfer portal

Bruns enters transfer portal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Paul Bruns may be playing for a different school next season.

According to reports by VerbalCommits.com and the Grand Forks Herald, the Dakota Valley High School grad has entered the transfer portal after playing just one season at the University of North Dakota.

Bruns was named Freshman of the Year by the Summit League last week, and he played a key role for the Fighting Hawks even as a freshman.

Bruns led all freshmen players with 14.8 points per game. He started 24 games for the Fighting Hawks.

“He just has a mature way about him, and not everybody has that. He loves the challenge,” said UND coach Paul Sather in January. "He just really has a way about him that is more mature than what his age is. Yuu don’t notice him being a freshman.”

Cam Riemer named PoW

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff freshman Cam Riemer has been named this week's GPAC Player of the Week for his performances in five BCU wins last week. In his first action at Bishop Mueller Field as a member of the Briar Cliff baseball team, Riemer put together an impressive week at the plate.

Riemer, a freshman from East High School, was a key piece of the Charger offense that scored 41 runs in five games. Riemer went 9-for-18 from the plate with a .591 on-base percentage and a 1.333 slugging percentage. He knocked four home runs over the left field fence and tallied three doubles. He drove in 14 RBIs, scored 10 runs and stole two bases. He also went 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

In the two-game sweep over Southwest Minnesota State, Riemer went 4-for-6 with four runs, six RBIs and two homers. In its 9-8 extra inning win over Valley City State, he notched four RBIs, three runs and another home run.

SDSU wins men's title

SIOUX FALLS — Douglas Wilson had 21 points and 11 rebounds and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 73-69 on Tuesday night to win the Summit League tournament and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

South Dakota State (30-4) added to the program's single-season record for wins. The Jackrabbits, who became the first team in Summit League history to go undefeated in conference play, have won 21 game in a row — the longest active streak in Division I.

North Dakota State (23-9) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and didn't take its first lead until Sam Griesel hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 left to put the Bison up 61-60. Charlie Easley answered with a jumper for the Jackrabbits 16 seconds later, Baylor Scheierman followed with 3 to make it 65-61 with 1:54 left and SDSU made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line the rest of the way to seal it.

Easley had 15 points, Zeke Mayo scored 12 and Scheierman 11 for South Dakota State.

Griesel made 10 of 16 from the field and finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Bison. Jarius Cook scored 13 points and Grant Nelson 11.

Either the Jackrabbits or North Dakota State has played in each of the last 11 Summit League title games. SDSU has won six championships, including finals wins over the Bison in 2013, 2016 and 2022. NDSU beat South Dakota State for the 2015 crown, one of its four in that span.

