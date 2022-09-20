SPORTS BRIEFS: Ponca's Brody Taylor, Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz win at Westwood Invitational

Taylor, Mesz win at Westwood meet

SMITHLAND, Iowa — Two Siouxland area juniors led the Westwood Invitational boys race on Monday at Southwoods Conservation Area.

Ponca junior Brody Taylor won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 19 minutes, 37.02 seconds. Siouxland Christian's Sammy Duerloo was second in 21:06.78.

The Top 5 was rounded out by West Monona's Jayce Lynn (21:13.42), Eagles junior Justin Wilford (21:43.44) and Spartans senior Eein McKinley (22:01.63).

Lawton-Bronson was also at this race, and it was led by senior Theo Moseman in 10th place (23:54.61).

Carter Jenkins led the Rebels with a 16th-place time of 26:30.16.

The Spartans won the boys team race with 17 points, while Siouxland Christian was second with 23. West Harrison was third with 57 points and Westwood fourth with 63.

In the girls race, Lawton-Bronson senior Jolee Mesz led the 15-runner field with a time of 22:56.74.

West Monona and Lawton-Bronson took the next four spots. Spartans freshman Chloe Broer was second (25:07.15) and Jayleigh Anderson third (26:22.06).

Then, L-B seniors Gwen Smith and Ellie Moffitt were fourth (26:46.26) and fifth (28:42.15).

Ponca's Brailyn Hogan was sixth (28:58.49) and Siouxland Christian's Taya Eisenga was seventh (29:16.57).

The Rebels were led by freshman Keely Christoffersen, who ran in 11th with a time of 33:28.90.

USD's Jensen, Camp earn weekly honors

VERMILLION, S.D.— South Dakota senior left tackle Alex Jensen and sophomore quarterback Carson Camp earned weekly awards for their respective performances in Saturday’s 38-21 win against Cal Poly inside the DakotaDome. Jensen was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week. Camp was named Co-National Performer of the Week by College Football Performance Awards.

It is the third such honor for Jensen, who hails from Plymouth, Minnesota. He graded out at 95 percent while aiding a Coyote offense that racked up 560 yards. South Dakota scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions and iced the game with scores on its final three drives. The Coyotes averaged 17 yards per pass, 5.1 yards per carry and 9.2 yards per play against Cal Poly.

Camp turned in his best collegiate performance to date. The Bloomington, Illinois, native passed for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns while completing 18-of-21 passes. He added a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the third play of the game. He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Eliodor, a 46-yard screen pass to Shomari Lawrence and had a 70-yard connection to Jack Martens. His first incompletion of the game that wasn’t a drop came in the fourth quarter.