SPORTS BRIEFS: Ponca's Carter Kingsbury commits to Iowa basketball

With today's victory, the United States (6-0) has assured itself of a medal and can win gold on Sunday with a victory vs. either Serbia or France. Sunday's championship game tips at 11 a.m.

In the most-anticipated game of the tournament, both future Bluejays found themselves in the starting line-up. Canada scored the game's first basket to put the U.S. behind on the scoreboard for the first time in the entire tournament. Nembhard had six points in the first 10 minutes while Kalkbrenner had an early dunk that helped the Americans to a 24-19 lead.

The U.S. extended its lead to 49-38 at halftime, with Kalkbrenner owning four points and Nembhard eight points.

The U.S. lead grew to 53-38 in the opening moments of the second half before Canada ignited an 18-4 run to close within one. Team USA led 69-63 after three quarters.

Canada was within three points (71-68) with 7:35 left before a dunk from Kalkbrenner started a game-clinching 17-0 run by running the floor to an open space where Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler found him under the rim. The U.S. scored on eight straight trips in a span of 3:08, icing the victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0