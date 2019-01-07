Ryan elected to AFCA Board of Trustees
SIOUX CITY – Morningside College head football coach Steve Ryan has been elected to the American Football Coaches Association’s Board of Trustees.
Ryan, who recently guided the Mustangs to their first NAIA national championship, will handle the role as NAIA representative on the board. He joins Lake Forest College head coach Jim Catanzaro and the University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck on being named.
Catanzaro is an NCAA Division III representative, while Hauck will be the same for the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. They and Ryan will join a group of distinguished head coaches who guide the organization. The board formulates policy and provides direction for the AFCA, which was founded in 1922 by Amos Alonzo Stagg, John Heisman and others and has more than 11,000 members from all levels.
Three Musketeers to participate in Top Prospects Game tonight
LINCOLN | Forward Marcus Kallionkieli, defenseman Luke Johnson and goaltender Ben Kraws of the Sioux City Musketeers are part of the Team West squad that will face Team East during the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game which will be held Tuesday night, beginning at 7:05 p.m. at Ice Box Arena in Lincoln.
Kallionkieli, who has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Musketeers, is coming off a 4-point performance in last weekend's two games at Youngstown, which included two goals and an assist in Friday night's 5-3 loss. Johnson is among the USHL's leading defenseman scorers with 20 points (2 goals, 18 assists) while Kraws has a 14-6-3 record with a 2.95 goals-against-average.
During the history of the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 90 players who participated in the game were later selected in the NHL Draft.
Iowa's Gustafson named Big Ten player of the week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- For the seventh time this season and the 17th time in her career, University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
Gustafson led all scorers with 28 points and 17 rebounds in Iowa’s win over Nebraska on Jan. 3, registering her NCAA-leading 12th double-double of the season. She also chipped in five blocks, two assists, and a steal. Gustafson recorded 16 points and eight rebounds in the final 20 minutes of action.
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native has been honored by the conference every week this season, including seven Player of the Week awards and two Honor Roll mentions. She broke a Big Ten single-season record last season with nine Player of the Week honors. She was also named to the conference's weekly honor roll six times.
Nebraska's Brown is Big Ten frosh of week
LINCOLN | Nebraska's Leigha Brown has been honored as the Big Ten Conference's freshman woman's basketball player of the week.
A guard/forward from Auburn, Indiana, Brown came off the bench to average 19.5 points last week as the Huskers split a pair of games, winning at Ohio State and falling at Iowa. She scored 19 points against Ohio State and a career-high 20 against the Hawkeyes.
Brown posted a .526 field goal percentage and a .556 three-point percentage in the two games. This was her first freshman of the week award.